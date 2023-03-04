Listen to the audio version of the article

The years of the pandemic for the pharmaceutical multinational Menarini coincided with a strong growth in turnover. In 2022, the group headed by the Aleotti family achieved a turnover of 4 billion and 154 million euros, up 6% compared to 2021, when it was 3,922 million euros, in turn growth on 3,750 in 2020. In 2022 profitability touched a double-digit percentage of sales, with Ebitda reaching around 400 million euros. These continuously growing numbers are the new starting point, post pandemic, for the increasingly global development of what is the largest pharmaceutical company with Italian capital. Already today, the breakdown of the consolidated turnover shows a strong international exposure with 22% of the turnover achieved in Italy and 78% at an international level. A picture that also reflects the positioning in the rankings where the group is 32nd in the world and 17th in Europe. Growth expectations today largely concern the United States, especially after developments on the latest market operations and the results obtained through oncology research.

Strengthening in the American market

Lucia Aleotti, shareholder and member of the board of the group, explains that «the growth of the group is directed quickly towards our areas of excellence which are the area of ​​cardiology, metabolic cardiology, but also the oncology that accompanies us thanks to the development of an anticancer drug for metastatic breast cancer. We are extremely confident in 2023 and we are satisfied with our philosophy of investments both in research and development and in the acquisition of companies at an international level which now allows us to land in the United States». An important leap because «the United States is the largest country from the point of view of pharmaceutical innovation and also the one where innovation is accepted in the fastest way – reasons Aleotti -, but also the most important for a pharmaceutical company, in terms of growth. Also thanks to what analysts say about our drug, considered a blockbuster, i.e. a drug that can exceed one billion euros in sales per year, we are quite optimistic about growth in the coming years”.

Expectations on the acquisition of Stemline

The most important milestone of this last phase took place in mid-2020, with the acquisition of Stemline in the United States and the development of some anticancer drugs. The first is Elzonris for the treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasia, marketed in the United States. In Europe in 2021 it was approved by the EMA as a monotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with the disease and the launch took place in Germany. The other is Orserdu which was approved earlier this year by the FDA with a Fast Track and priority review procedure. This treatment, on which the group expects many developments, is used for the oral treatment as monotherapy of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, for post-menopausal women and adult men.

In 2022 over one billion blisters produced

In the pipeline of research projects there are currently 13 in the oncological field, two in the cardio-metabolic field and 5 in the anti-infective field, developed in 9 research centers in New York, Philadelphia, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Florence, Pisa, Rome, Bologna, Singapore. This is where 933 researchers work out of a total of 17,800 employees, of whom almost 5,000 arrived in the last decade. Overall, the gender balance is practically perfect, with women representing 49.5%, while specialization and schooling are constantly growing, so much so that today graduates and technicians make up 91% of the workforce. They are the soul of the 18 production plants concentrated in Italy and in Europe, where the true productive heart of the group is located. To say it are the production numbers. In 2022, the pharmaceutical company produced 762 million units, of which 553 internally, exceeding one billion blisters.

Policies for relocating supply chains

However, it must be said that Menarini «is a company that has always sought to have a very strong production footprint – observes Aleotti -. But we must be honest: a company cannot do everything by itself if there are no government policies that push towards a localization or relocation of the supply chain. President Biden did it with the United States administration, China has been doing it for years. Europe has not yet understood that this is a fundamental issue for the survival and independence of the continent. So let’s hope that perhaps thanks also to the Italian government, which seems to us to have understood it, policies for the localization and relocation of pharmaceutical structures in our country can be implemented”.