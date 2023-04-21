Meng Wanzhou: Huawei allows Euler, Hongmeng, etc. to open source to promote the prosperity of domestic ecology and operating systems – yqqlm

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei allows Euler, Hongmeng and other open sources to promote the prosperity of domestic ecology and operating systems

Fast Technology News on April 19th, at today’s 2023 Huawei Global Analyst Conference, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s vice chairman and rotating chairman CFO, pointed out that Huawei will continue to improve the computing power requirements of multiple scenarios and diversity in general. Computing power and artificial intelligence computing capabilities. Huawei expects to realize the prosperity of the industrial ecology through open source software.

According to her introduction, HUAWEI CLOUD will continue to open up the technologies, tools and experience accumulated in its own digital transformation along the “cloud base” and “enabler” of industry digitization, and provide them to customers, partners and developers in the form of cloud services , to accelerate the digitization of the industry.

Focusing on digitalization, Huawei continues to innovate in the field of basic software. Currently, it has released operating systems such as Euler and Hongmeng, compilers, databases and other product technologies. At the same time, it has also contributed the Euler operating system to the Open Atom Open Source Foundation. Huawei looks forward to The prosperity of the industrial ecology is realized through open source software.

“While firmly building a digital foundation, Huawei will also go deep into the digital transformation scenarios of thousands of industries, so that digital technology can truly become a productive force.” Meng Wanzhou said.

In Meng Wanzhou’s view, digitalization is a common opportunity for the entire industry. In 2026, the global digital transformation expenditure will reach 3.41 trillion US dollars. Huawei will work with partners to promote digital transformation. First, it will deepen cooperation with industrial organizations to prosper the industrial ecology through open hardware and open source software. At the same time, it will increase investment in partner ecology. Huawei has more than 35,000 business partners. More than 41,000 partners.

In addition, Huawei will continue to cultivate digital talents. Currently, there are more than 2,200 ICT colleges around the world. Huawei predicts that by 2030, general-purpose computing capabilities will increase by 10 times, AI computing capabilities will increase by 500 times, the total number of global connections will reach 200 billion, the penetration rate of 10 Gigabit enterprise Wi-Fi will reach 40%, and cloud services will account for 87% of enterprise application spending.