Theblood tests menstrual blood for vitamin deficiencies and hormone levels. That is more effective than a normal blood draw, say the Berliners. Clinical studies are to follow.

Isabelle Guenou (middle) and Miriam Santer founded Theblood in 2022. Lucas Mittelmeier joined as CTO at the beginning of 2023. Theblood

A woman bleeds a total of about seven years over the course of her life. Menstrual blood is a waste product, rarely researched or used. A Berlin startup has therefore set itself the task of using the female cycle for scientific purposes.

Theblood passes on the period blood of its users to laboratories so that they can check the sample for various parameters. For example, how high is the vitamin D content in the body? How high is the concentration of the hormones testosterone or progesterone? Based on these results, customers can change their diet, control their menstrual cramps, or even identify conditions like endometriosis, say founders Miriam Santer and Isabelle Guenou.

Laboratories were skeptical

according to studies almost 400 proteins can be detected in menstrual blood that cannot be found anywhere else in the circulation. Research on the subject is still relatively new, scientists are only examining the blood since the 2010s. Therefore, Theblood has to do pioneering work.

It took a long time for the founding duo to first find a laboratory to analyze the samples, Santer and Guenou tell in an interview with Gründerszene. Period blood is thicker and penetrated by tissue. The samples are more difficult to separate in centrifuges, and the devices are highly sensitive and therefore defective more quickly. Many laboratory managers therefore viewed the project with skepticism. The Berlin start-up now works with several service providers and processes the blood itself before the analysis. The Berliners now want to patent this process, they say.

read too Why these startups give their employees time off during the period

While extra blood has to be taken for regular examinations and a visit to the doctor’s office is required, period blood can be collected with a so-called menstrual cup. In this way, no intervention is necessary, is the motto of Theblood.

Guenou had the idea in the summer of 2021. According to her own statements, the former competitive athlete had had complaints during her cycle in the past. In the USA, research into period blood resulted in the start-up Qvin in 2014, which served as a source of inspiration for Guenou. Qvin has received more than ten million euros from investors, but is not yet on the market.

One million euros in the pre-seed round

After winning founders accelerator Grace in late 2021, Guenou built Theblood with former classmate Santer. Last summer, the two tested their proof of concept on 50 users and compared the results with blood samples that were taken from veins at the same time. The test subjects then received the result digitally. Step two is now pending: a clinical study with hundreds of test subjects to validate their method. Among other things, this involves the purity of the samples and the time window until analysis. If everything goes according to plan, the test kit will go on the market in autumn – most likely for 39 euros.

The business model of the Berlin startup provides for a subscription service. Customers can choose the time period themselves: if they want to measure their fertility or period problems, the laboratory kits can be delivered monthly, for example. In order to generate sales at all in the next few months, Theblood initially sells a shake against PMS, i.e. menstrual cramps.

The founders also finance their research and market entry with a cash injection. The startup recently raised one million euros from business angels and VCs from the healthtech industry. The lead investor in the pre-seed round was Rox Health, the venture arm of pharmaceutical company Roche. Another shareholder is the Spanish impact investor Leanox. “The topic is very polarizing,” reports Guenou from the search for investors. In the meantime, the duo has hardened. Some investors knew about the trend topic of women’s health and would have listened to their pitches with interest. For others, especially banks, the period is still a taboo subject.

read too Sex workers in particular use this period product – a startup wants to change that health/nevernot-softtampons-menstruationsprodukte-startup/”>

So that it doesn’t stop there, they also want to make their customers’ data available for research purposes. When submitting the samples, users indicate whether they agree to further use. “With every blood sample we learn more about the female body,” says Guenou, referring to the so-called Gender Data Gap. In the past few decades, medicines and diagnoses have mainly been carried out on male bodies, so that women are medically disadvantaged. Therefore, Theblood wants to offer the results to scientists anonymously in a database – but making money with them is not the goal.