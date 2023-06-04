Mentana as Santoro dismantles Fazio: “Whoever leaves Rai is not a martyr”

Fazio case, Mentana: “If you agree to work at Rai you know that there are parties. There is never any harm to democracy: there is the spoil system”

After the controversy they aroused the words of Michele Santoro spoken at half past eight by Lilli Gruber the positions taken by Gramellini and Aldo Grasso on the Courier, on the farewell of Fabio Fazio the director of Tg La7 also spoke from Rai, Henry Mentana.

From the stage of Dogliani TV Festival he has declared: “Fabio Fazio goes to another channel, the audience will see it on the Nine. It is simple and rewarding to do the role of the persecuted, of who is a martyr. But it would be easier to make your own choices and motivate them. There is no Maradonawe are all honest workers in this industry. No one has the inalienable right to always be on the air. I saw figures like Raffaella Carrà, Mike Bongiorno, Corrado leave Rai. I went to Rai to direct Tg5″.

“Fabio Fazio goes to Discovery, it was announced about ten days ago. That contract is done in 3 months, not in 3 days. There was already a sort of negotiation ‘do you go or do you stay?’. We can no longer think that there is a vulnerability if someone leaves Rai. It’s true, we are governed by a right-centre, but we are talking about a party that won the elections in 2022 after 10 years in opposition,” explained Mentana.

