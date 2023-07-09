MEPC 80 Meeting Advances Decarbonization of Shipping Industry: Shipowners Face New Shipbuilding Decisions

MEPC 80 “adds fire” to the decarbonization of the shipping industry. Shipowners have to build new ships if they don’t want to pay carbon tax?

Financial Associated Press, July 9th (Reporter Hu Haoqiong) – The 80th meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) ended on the 7th, and the IMO 2023 ship greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction strategy was adopted. In this strategy, many important time nodes have been advanced. At present, most of the ships in operation still do not meet the relevant regulations on carbon emissions, which means that ship owners need to speed up the decision on countermeasures, or use new/retrofitted ships, digitalization and other methods.

The decarbonization target is raised again, and the carbon tax measures are to be determined

The revised GHG emission reduction strategy this year has strengthened the goal of greenhouse gas emissions. It is necessary to peak the greenhouse gas emissions of international shipping as soon as possible, and to achieve greenhouse gas emissions before 2050 or around this year, taking into account different national conditions. Net zero emissions. The requirement of MEPC 79 is to achieve a 70% reduction in international shipping emissions by 2050 compared to 2008.

The GHG emission reduction strategy also clearly requires: to reduce the carbon intensity of newly built ships by improving the energy efficiency design; by 2030, the carbon dioxide emissions of a single transportation task in international shipping will be reduced by 40% or more on average compared with 2008; Adopt technologies, fuels or energy that can achieve zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emissions, and account for at least 5% of the energy used in international shipping by 2030, and strive to reach 10%.

The strategy also set up two phased verification targets for international shipping to gradually achieve net zero emissions: by 2030, reduce the total annual greenhouse gas emissions of international shipping by at least 20% compared with 2008, and strive to reduce by 30%; by 2040, reduce the total annual greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by at least 70% compared with 2008, and strive to reduce by 80%.

In addition, the high-profile “carbon tax” issue is also mentioned in the GHG emission reduction strategy. GHG pointed out that the candidate medium-term carbon emission reduction measures mainly include two aspects: one is the technical element, that is, the target-based marine fuel standard, which regulates the reduction of the greenhouse gas intensity of marine fuel in stages; the second is the economic element, the pricing of shipping carbon emissions mechanism (carbon tax).

Regarding economic factors, Wang Xinbo, general manager of COSCO Haike (002401.SZ), recently calculated a “carbon tax account”. According to its calculations, if the current operating level is used without any technical or management transformation, by 2030, the capacity of unqualified large ships will be greatly increased due to failure to meet the carbon emission reduction requirements, and the capacity of large ships will drop by 73%. Only for European routes, by 2026, the carbon tax expenditure of my country’s ships may reach 3.817 billion yuan.

However, the economic factor measures of the GHG emission reduction strategy have not yet been finalized, but in the next comprehensive impact assessment, various combination schemes with technical possibilities will be fully considered. As for the next step, IMO has proposed a corresponding timetable for measures in the GHG emission reduction strategy.

Timeline for next steps mentioned in the IMO GHG Emissions Reduction Strategy (Source: IMO)

Shipowners grab the dock and fuel?

At present, there are many ships that do not meet the EEXI energy efficiency indicators and CII carbon indicators. Coupled with the aging of ships and the catalysis of decarbonization policies, liner companies have continuously placed new shipbuilding orders. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from the industry that the docks of large domestic shipyards are in high demand, and there are many shipyards with orders scheduled for 3-5 years later.

A few days ago, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (BS6.SI), a Singapore-listed company under Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, announced that the group received 69 new orders this year, worth about US$5.6 billion. As of the end of June, there were 180 orders in hand, worth US$14.6 billion. A summary obtained by a reporter from the Financial Associated Press showed that Yangzijiang Shipbuilding had already scheduled orders for 2026-2027 at the beginning of this year.

The reporter also learned that Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding (600150.SH), is also scheduled until the first half of 2027. The shipyard of CIMC (000039.SZ) has also been scheduled until 2026.

Even so, many shipowners are still seeking to place orders. Looking at container ships alone, according to the report of the ship brokerage company Allied, at the end of June, CMA CGM ordered 10 24,000TEU LNG dual-fuel tank ships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, with a unit price of 240 million US dollars, and plans to deliver them in 2026; Maersk ordered 6 ships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Medium-sized methanol dual-fuel new ships; Evergreen has ordered 24 16,000TEU methanol dual-fuel new ships at Samsung Heavy Industries and Japanese shipyards, with a unit price of 175 million US dollars, and plans to deliver them in 2026-2027.

In addition to placing an order for shipbuilding, Maersk also announced last month that it will take the lead in transforming the first container ship equipped with a methanol dual-fuel engine. It is planned to start in mid-2024. Do the same modification.

“Actually, when a ship owner chooses to build a new ship or use an existing (unmeasured) ship, the final consideration is still economic benefits. For example, suppose an old ship in the hands of a ship owner is still using diesel power, And starting next year, carbon tax needs to be paid, and after calculation, it is found that the tax to be paid is too much, and it will be considered to renovate or build a dual-fuel ship.” An industry insider explained to a reporter from the Financial Associated Press.

In this regard, some analysts further told the reporter of the Financial Associated Press that at present, driven by the increasingly stringent IMO policy, shipowners will further increase their willingness to replace ships powered by clean energy fuels. As for the choice of fuel by shipowners, for some time to come, LNG fuel will still be the main force, methanol is still in its infancy, and ammonia fuel will also become the choice.

The shipping industry has a large demand for green fuels, but the supply is limited. The relevant person in charge of Det Norske Veritas (DNV) told the Financial Associated Press that the current global sustainable biofuel production capacity is about 11 million tons of oil equivalent (toe) per year. DNV predicts that by 2050, there will be a sustainable and economically viable biofuel supply of 500 million to 1.3 billion tons of oil equivalent per year. But to fully decarbonize shipping using biofuels, combined with energy efficiency measures, an estimated 250 million tonnes of oil equivalent per year of sustainable biofuel supplies will be required by 2050. This would account for 20%-50% of global potential capacity.

“Currently, green methanol is only in its infancy. At present, Maersk’s first green methanol ship has just locked in green fuel for the preparation of biomass waste.” The aforementioned analysts further stated that in the future, clean energy including green methanol will The large demand for fuel may push up the corresponding fuel price.

(Editor Liu Yan)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

