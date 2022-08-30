Listen to the audio version of the article

The Amg debuts in the world of hybrid cars on tap with the Gt 63 SE Performance, the most extreme evolution of the Mercedes Gt Coupé 4. The new model is also the most powerful that the Amg ever made, at least among the series and absolutely until the One is completely unveiled: a real Formula 1 road bike that will be sold for a couple of million euros. To buy an E Performance “just” 203,000 euros but on its identity card there are equally record numbers: 843 horsepower for power, 1,470 Nm for torque, 316 per hour for speed and less than 3 “and 10 ”to reach 100 and 200 times. Faced with these values, it is useless to think that the first plug-in of the Amg has as its mission to amaze with its zero-emission range, it is just 12 kilometers, or for its charging times because the on-board system is 3 , 7 kW.

Mercedes Amg 63 SE Performance, a concentrate of new and sophisticated technologies

To send the coupe that makes the sedan into the galaxy of hypercars, the Amg have given bottom to every engineering resource, also exploiting the experiences of Formula 1. Let’s start with the powertrain formed by a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 639 horsepower and a unit electric with 204 horses, positioned on the rear axle in a casing together with the 6.1 kWh battery. The electric motor interacts with the propulsion system with a two-speed gearbox that joins the nine-speed automatic and uses the first up to 140 per hour, when the electric motor speed reaches 13,500 rpm, through traction. integral 4Matic + sends part of its torque to the front if necessary and helps to distribute the mass of almost 2.4 tons equally on the two axles. Obviously together with the battery, composed of 560 lithium-ion cells individually cooled with a dielectric liquid that always maintains the temperature around 45 °, ideal for optimizing performance and favoring the speed of charge / discharge cycles. Thanks to this choice, the battery can always release the maximum available power between the minimum range of 70 kW and the peak range of 150 kW. The battery recharges as well as attaching it to the electrical socket, in a couple of hours, even in slowdowns using one of the four steps that can be set manually, which are part of the sophisticated electronic platform developed for E Performance, which are combined with seven car configuration modes that they are intelligent”. Or rather, they are able to learn how you are driving and to set this Gt 63 S in the best way for the situation. The intervention levels range from Basic to Advanced, from Pro to Master and further configure the reactivity of the powertrain and the intervention thresholds of the dynamism management systems, including the self-locking differential, with respect to the selected mode.

Mercedes-Amg 63 SE Performance, the shape does not change much

Aesthetically, the E Performance is not very different from the less powerful Gt 63 S. Outside it is distinguished only by the specific bumper shields with the rear hiding the charging socket, the E Performance badges, the shape of the tailpipes and the design of the 20 “front and 21” rear wheels, which hide large carbon brakes and integrate the trim with multi-chamber electronic pneumatic suspensions. Even in the sumptuous cockpit the only differences are those contained in the display of the Mbux infotainment system in which screens for the powertrain, autonomy, energy flows and the health of all the electrical parts can be viewed.

Mercedes-Amg 63 SE Performance, at ease on the road and on the track

Despite being a hypercar in four-door format, the E Performance on the road offers a true flagship comfort thanks to the isolation from the roughness of the bottom and the silence, truly surprising when it is full-electric. In this mode he moves smoothly and in traffic the only attention he requires is to keep his sturdy build under control, as it is more than 5 meters long and more than 2 meters wide. Furthermore, the effectiveness of energy recoveries keeps the charge of the small battery high and, therefore, we move using only the electric motor, especially since with the El mode the throttle stroke counteracts the restart of the V8. The soundtrack changes starting from the Sport + configuration, with which the E Performance unleashes its performance incisively but confidentially, so much so that it is not easy to realize that track levels are being reached. An ideal playground for this flagship in athletic outfit, as we have seen on the Andalusian Monteblanco circuit with the Race mode. Between the curbs you reach frankly unimaginable levels thinking about the size and weight of this Amg. Of course, we must not forget the mass and the fact that the rear can be very lively, even if the electronics always help by bringing the car back on the right path without too nervous reactions. In short, it is easier than expected to launch the tachometer at an altitude of 7,000 accompanied by an intoxicating roar, supported by the set-up and steering that always gives clear indications. Big but at the same time agile thanks to the rear-wheel steering, the E Performance uses the electric aid mercilessly to offer strong sensations. Among which, if we want, there is also to note that at the end of the games the battery charge has gone from 41 to 73%, thanks to the effective management of energy flows.