680hp four-cylinder engine

The new Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger that eliminates the turbo lag of the internal combustion engine (technology derived from Formula1 and already seen on the Agm C43 4Matic). This is combined with a 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor positioned on the rear axle and powered by a battery with innovative direct cooling of the cells of 6.1 kWh with continuous power of 70 kW and a peak power of 150 kW deliverable for ten seconds. The range in 100% electric mode is 13 km.

The battery is developed by Affalterbach. The traction is integral and fully variable and also equipped with Drift Mode. System power of 500 kW (680 hp) and maximum system torque of 1020 Nm ensure impressive driving performance. The performances are truly sporty: the sedan and station wagon cover 0-100 km / h in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited 280 km / h (250 km / h as standard). The transmission is automatic with nine gears.

Technology borrowed from Formula 1

The basic operating strategy is derived from the hybrid powerpack of the Mercedes-Amg Petronas Formula1 racing car. As in the premier class of motor racing, maximum propulsion is always available when the driver requests it via kickdown, for example for powerful acceleration out of corners or when overtaking. Electricity can always be called up and reproduced frequently through high recovery and recharging performance as needed.

Eight travel programs

There are eight driving programs: Dynamic Select AMG Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport +, Race, Slippery and Individual. These are tuned exactly to the new drive technology and thus offer a wide range of possibilities, from fuel-conscious stride to dynamic driving. The drive programs allow you to adjust important parameters such as engine and gearbox response time, steering characteristics, damping or sound. One thing, however, is the same for all programs: the peak power of the electric motor with a boost of 150 kW can be called up with the kick-down function. The Amg Dynamics driving dynamics adjustment is standard, which affects the control strategies of the Esp, the four-wheel drive and the electronically controlled self-locking differential. Agility increases without compromising stability.