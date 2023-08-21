Mercedes AMG GT: the new generation of the 2+2 grand tourer

Mercedes-AMG GT: here are the photos of the second generation

585 HP twin-turbo V8 engine

Under the bonnet is housed an AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with 585 hp capable of reaching a maximum torque of 800 Nm.

This is mated to a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers world-class shifting speed.

Finally, the AMG GT is already available as standard with all-wheel drive: An electromechanically actuated clutch variably connects the permanently driven rear axle to the front axle. The best possible torque distribution is calculated continuously. Depending on the driving situation, the selected gear and the applied load, the range goes from 100% rear axle power to 50% front axle/50% rear axle power.

Driving dynamics: technical elements

As on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4matic+ Coupé and GT 55 4matic+ Coupé, the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active hydraulic roll stabilization is present. The system enables optimum cornering and load cycle behavior with typical AMG driving characteristics in terms of dynamics, precision and feedback to the driver. At the same time, it increases driving comfort when driving straight ahead and over bumps.

This is combined with an electronically controlled limited slip rear differential which ensures even better traction out of corners, with increased driving stability and load distribution without loss of power in all driving conditions.Unlike the SL family, the AMG GT features rear axle steering: at speeds below 100 km/h the rear axle rotates in the opposite direction to the front, while at more than 100 km/h it steers in the same direction.