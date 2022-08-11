Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes has started production of the Amg-One hypercar with the first deliveries of the final cars to begin later this year. Each of the 275 AMG One planned units is, in fact, assembled by hand in 16 stations. Each car comes to life in a special facility in Coventry, UK. The work begins with the carbon fiber monocoque and the fabrication of the outer skin of the hypercar. Mercedes specialists will make sure that each panel is made at its best and that the carbon fiber weave is perfectly successful. After all, the car costs the beauty of over 2.2 million euros.

The 1,600cc turbo V6 is paired with 4 electric units

Once everything complies with the meticulous standards of the German brand, the external panels are disassembled and hand painted based on the requests of each buyer. Mercedes then assembles the white body combined with the advanced hybrid powertrain derived from Formula One. The complete powertrains of the 1,600cc turbocharged V6 petrol engine and the additional four electric motors are tested on test rigs at the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains plant in Brixworth, the same production site as the F1 units.

Assembled, produced and of course tested before the final ok

Once every Mercedes AMG One rolls off the production line, the automaker checks all driving modes on a specific test bench before subjecting each model to a noise, vibration and durability test as well. A monsoon rain test is also performed before the car is transported to a cabin equipped for a final visual inspection in addition to important technical functionality tests. Each car is then put to the test in a test drive by an AMG test driver who gives the final go-ahead to each unit produced.

The withdrawal of the AMG One takes place in Germany

The hypercar will then be transported to the Mercedes-AMG headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany, where it is delivered to the customer.