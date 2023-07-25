Mercedes-Amg SL 43, we tested the German roadster with the 4-cylinder inspired by F1

Listen to the audio version of the article

The current series of the SL, which passed from the made-in-Mercedes design to that signed by the AMG, now offers the 43 version at the base of the range. The SL 43 is the most revolutionary variant of the eighth generation which, right from the start, changed the cards with which the German roadster has so far played its game. In fact, it is the first in history equipped with a 2-litre engine with just 4 cylinders. Obviously, powerful because it has 381 horsepower, hybrid as the times require and, equally obviously, also with solutions that come from motorsport as required by the Amg signature. In particular, the supercharging entrusted to an electric turbo powered by the 48 Volt mains which activates the rotation before the exhaust gases are sufficient to provide the adequate pressure and which rotates up to 170,000 rpm, inspired by that of the Mercedes Formula 1 single-seaters.

Mercedes-Amg SL 43, the entry-level concept spreads in the super-premium sector

However, even considering the rest of the substantial technological equipment, is this “gem” sufficient to make the SL 43 capable of attracting Amg-addicts? To understand, until now AMG has tickled enthusiasts with models with 6 and 8-cylinder engines, with pounding performance for road use underlined by exciting symphonies capable of conveying the status of cars and drivers even to passers-by. Just like the 4-litre biturbo V8 with 585 horsepower of the SL 63 4Matic+ with all-wheel drive. If we focus on these factors, the answer is no. Instead, if one enters the perspective of the luxury strategy devised by marketing to move the bar of the image and, therefore, of the prices of the Mercedes, the SL 43 made in Amg finds its natural place. In fact, like it or not, it is the entry-level version that super-premium ranges of cars must also inevitably have. From this point of view, the SL 43 fully hits the target because it costs 60,000 euros less than the corresponding versions of the SL 63 4Matic+. Indeed, it is on sale for 141,000 euros in the Premium trim level and at 145,000 euros in the Premium Plus trim level. The difference in price justifies both 4 fewer cylinders and 200 less horsepower inside the bonnet and the traction entrusted only to the rear wheels, satisfying those who choose the SL because it is a “nice discovery” with which to roam around in the open and, what’s more, with the gratification of displaying the Amg badge. Furthermore, it puts the baby-Amg SL in direct competition, in particular, with some Porsche 911s.

.

Mercedes-Amg SL 43, the x-ray

The 2-liter turbo four-cylinder, as anticipated, delivers 381 horsepower and a torque of 480 Nm starting from 3,250 rpm and offers 14 more horsepower thanks to the electric motor of the hybrid system in some situations. This engine which, among other things, has already been declined in a 408 horsepower variant for the four-wheel drive versions of the Amg C 43, is combined with the 9-speed gearbox by Mercedes to which the Amg has removed the converter and brought a clutch in an oil bath as a dowry. This engine pushes the SL 43 up to 275 per hour and projects it to 100 per hour in 4.9 seconds, with an average consumption of between 8.9 and 9.4 litres/100 km. As anticipated, the SL 43 is one of the few rear-wheel drive Amgs, but it does not hesitate to offer an infinite number of settings that can be modulated in many steps to configure, in practice, each mechanical and electronic component of the car in a tailored way to the needs of those behind the wheel. Also standard are active suspension, composite brake discs and parametric power steering. On request, you can have 20″ and 21″ rims, rear axle steering, a package that includes Race mode together with active engine mounts, the electronically controlled differential and the 10 mm lowered suspension and, of course, the yellow 6-piston brake calipers. Mostly standard solutions on the SL 63 4Matic+ and which, undoubtedly, also define the price of that version.

Mercedes-Amg SL 43, outside it recalls the past, inside it is hi-tech

Based on the architecture that AMG developed independently from Mercedes for electrified models that combines steel, magnesium and composite fibers, the SL 43 is 4.70 meters long, 1.91 meters wide, 1.36 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.70 metres. Its image does not differ much from that of the SL 63, from which it differs substantially only for the identification lettering and the four round rather than square tailpipes.

Mercedes-Amg SL 43, photos of the entry-level roadster test

Photogallery 6 photos

View

The silhouette that integrates active aerodynamic elements is defined by stylistic elements that recall those of the first SLs of the 1950s, after a very long time it brings back the soft top in place of the retractable roof, favoring the containment of the weight in deference also to the meaning of the words enclosed in the acronym SL (in German Sport Leicht, terms that can be translated into Sportiness and Lightness) which is also activated on the move up to 60 per hour and which in 15” uncovers or covers the cockpit. The latter, for its part, brings the 2+2 configuration back to life, more virtual than real, as always in the case of super sports cars. Even inside you can see suggestions inspired by the first SLs, but the atmosphere is decidedly hi-tech thanks in particular to the digitization, impressed by the 12.3″ cluster and the 11.9″ vertical display of the most recent evolution of the Mbux system which can be tilted electrically from 12° to 32° to avoid reflections when traveling with the top down and which offers specific functions dedicated to the AMG world, such as telemetry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

