Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes and Rivian have announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to a joint venture to produce electric vans in Europe. The two manufacturers plan to build a new production plant exclusively for electric vehicles that will exploit a Mercedes site: it should probably be the Hungarian Kecskemet plant. The plant will produce vans not only for Mercedes, but also for Rivian.

Two new models both shared by the two brands

The joint venture is dedicated to the construction of two types of large vans: one will be developed and produced on the basis of a platform owned by Mercedes Vans called VAN.EA which stands for MB Vans Electric Architecture, while the other will adopt, instead , Rivian Light Van architecture. In addition, further possibilities for collaboration are expected to be examined at a later stage following the memorandum of understanding signed in recent days.

Mercedes aims to launch only electric models

For Mercedes, the agreement with Rivian is part of a broader review of its strategies in the field of light commercial vehicles which includes not only a reorganization of the production network, but above all a farewell to internal combustion engines. In this regard, the Stuttgart company has indicated its intention to launch only electric models starting from the middle of the decade.

The joint venture will be operational by 2025

Rivian and Mercedes say they share the same ambition in the commercial vehicle industry which is to rapidly scale the production of electric vans to also help the world move to much cleaner transportation than it does today. The two brands then added that working together will increase cost efficiency and make these products much more accessible to everyone. The major joint venture will be operational by 2025.

Stellantis market leader in Europe and South America

Electric vans is a market that is expanding greatly in the future. The Stellantis group, for example, aims to conquer the leadership of the commercial vehicle market worldwide through the launch of 26 new models, many of which are naturally electric. In 2021, in particular, Stellantis with over 1,800,000 commercial vehicles sold worldwide has secured the first place both in the Old Continent as well as in South America.