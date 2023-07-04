Mercedes-Benz: Bond-inspired writing divides minds

“Sales of the future” at Mercedes-Benz: The management of the premium brand emphasizes “that physical customer contact remains an essential part of the brand core even in times of digitization”. Mercedes Benz

With its new “Sales of the Future” concept, the Swabian Mercedes-Benz Group is forcing many regular customers to rethink – and forcing some dealers to go online more than ever.

In order to convince the sellers of the new sales method, the company with the star is now relying on familiar subjects relating to a special class spy: Bond, James Bond.

Executives have garnished an internal circular with all sorts of references to the top agent’s action films. But not all recipients like it, as Business Insider learned.

With a small folding card, the car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is currently causing a lot of amusement among some of its trading partners – and causing sheer horror among others. The mixed reactions came from a related letter obtained by Business Insider with the capitalized headline “THE WEB IS NOT ENOUGH.”

The bold choice of words alludes to the movie “James Bond 007 – The world is not enough”, in which the British professional spy had to save the world again in 1999. In addition, the headline with the nerd term “web” takes up widespread criticism of the strongly internet-based concept “sales of the future”, which the Swabian premium supplier with the star introduced on May 31 of this year.

“A new era in sales begins today,” explained Jörg Heinermann, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Germany (MBD), “we are proud to have reached a milestone in sales transformation with the introduction of the real agency model in Germany to have.