An employee of the Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz works on a bonnet on a Mercedes emblem in the Sindelfingen plant in the production of upper class and luxury vehicles.
dpa

  • Mercedes-Benz is entering the offshore wind power business and intends to cover almost 50 percent of the electricity requirements of its German factories with green and its own electricity by 2030.
  • Specifically, the Stuttgart-based company concludes a purchase agreement with the energy company Iberdrola, through which they obtain electricity from the Windanker wind farm in the Baltic Sea.
  • Mercedes will thus secure 140 megawatts of electricity by 2027.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine plunged Germany into an energy crisis. The car manufacturers were also affected – and Mercedes-Benz is now drawing consequences from the experience of the crisis.

By 2030, the group wants to cover half of its energy requirements in Germany with its own green electricity. That’s why the Stuttgart-based company is getting into the offshore wind business. A few days ago, the group’s board of directors signed an offtake agreement with the energy group Iberdrola. The carmaker is to obtain 140 megawatts of electricity from the Windanker wind farm in the Baltic Sea by 2027.

Mercedes wants to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2030

Mercedes would cover more than 30 percent of its electricity requirements with electricity from the Baltic Sea alone. The Stuttgart-based company also holds a stake in an onshore wind farm in Papenburg, which covers more than 15 percent of the Stuttgart-based company’s energy requirements. In addition, Mercedes wants to cover the factory halls in Germany extensively with solar panels in order to be able to continue to cover the electricity requirement with self-produced energy.

Mercedes also wants to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2030, Business Insider learned from corporate circles. The Stuttgart-based company will announce this in a few days at the ESG conference.

