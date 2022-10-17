A few days ago, the appearance preview of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV was released. It is reported that the car will be unveiled on October 16th, Eastern Time, and October 17th, Beijing time. Previously, the official interior of the car has also been exposed, continuing the design of Mercedes-Benz EQS Style, with a full sense of luxury.

The EQE SUV will be positioned under the flagship model EQS. The exterior adopts the design language of the EQ family. The front face adopts a closed-type dark night star array grille. The sharp headlights on both sides are integrated with the front grille. There is also a through-type light strip, and the design of the fog light areas on both sides below is also very sporty, and the entire front face looks highly recognizable.

In terms of interior, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV adopts a similar interior design concept to EQS, and is equipped with MBUX Hyperscreen, which is composed of a full LCD instrument panel, a central touch screen and a passenger entertainment screen, creating a full of technology in the car. At the same time, the bottom of the center console also adopts a hollow design, which is more convenient for storage.

In terms of power, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is built on the EVA platform. It provides a single-motor rear-wheel drive version and a dual-electric four-wheel drive version. The single-motor version is expected to have a maximum power of 469 horsepower and the dual-motor four-wheel drive version. In addition, AMG versions are expected to be launched in the future.