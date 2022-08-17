According to reliable sources, in October of this year, the Mercedes-Benz EQ series will add another big general – the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is about to debut. In the era of fuel vehicles, both the sedan Mercedes-Benz E and the SUV GLE are responsible for the sales of the Mercedes-Benz family, and they are also among the Mercedes-Benz models. The core strength of the EQE SUV, can we enter the era of fuel vehicles, can the EQE SUV carry the burden of the E series?

It may be too early to discuss this issue. After all, we still know the whole picture of the vehicle, but the official released the interior renderings. Does this interior rendering make us think this is really an E rather than an S? EQE SUV obviously adopts the integrated screen of EQS, the overall visual effect is the same as that of EQS, and the overall sense of luxury is still very strong.

The EQE SUV’s cabin mixes traditional and modern materials to create a luxurious look of its own, while using five color combinations that take advantage of the crossover between warm and cool tones to complement the overall interior ambience. It is highlighted, and the overall brief design style has also improved the overall visual tension a lot.

Like other EQ models, the interior of the EQE SUV also features backlit interior lighting. There’s also an optional MBUX Hyperscreen across the dash, as well as external vents with a turbo design. The overall design is almost the same as the EQS. The only difference may be the coverage of the leather and the material of the leather.

The EQE SUV is expected to have two models, namely 43 and 53. The interiors are basically the same. The key is to distinguish the power. The EQE 53 SUV may be equipped with two 90.6 kWh batteries, and the maximum horsepower is expected to be The 677-hp EQE 43 SUV is expected to make 469 hp, the same as the EQE 43 sedan.

At least from the perspective of this interior, the EQE SUV still meets our expectations in terms of luxury. I believe no one will reject an E-class pure electric SUV with an EQS interior.