[Pacific Automobile New Car Channel]A few days ago, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was officially launched. The new car has launched a total of 3 models, and the official guide price is 910,500 to 1,100,500 yuan. As the first SUV model on the EVA pure electric platform, EQS SUV corresponds to the “S” in the name, which means it is positioned as a large pure electric SUV. The new car is available with five or seven seats, and is equipped with MBUX ultra-connected screen and the latest generation of MBUX intelligent human-computer interaction system as standard. The battery life can reach up to 742 kilometers under CLTC conditions. In addition, Mercedes-Benz officially stated that the EQE SUV will soon be domestically produced, and the more luxurious Maybach EQS SUV will make its global debut at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in April.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV official guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) 450+ 91.05 450 4MATIC Pioneer Edition 91.05 450 4MATIC Deluxe 110.05

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has an obvious design style of the EQ family. The front face looks like a closed grille of “Dark Night Star Array”, embellished with star emblems, and a daytime running light strip called “Ring of Time and Space”. The combination of three sharp triangular lighting units is highly recognizable. In terms of headlights, the EQS SUV is equipped with DIGITAL LIGHT headlights. The new headlights not only have a resolution of up to 2.6 million pixels, but also create a projection-like effect.

The side of the new car is still the familiar low-drag design. The curve of the entire front is very smooth and there are few gaps, which reduces the drag coefficient of the vehicle as much as possible. In addition, the rim shape has been specially designed to reduce wind resistance. The rear of the car also adopts a through-type LED taillight group, and what is interesting is that the new car also has a conventional fuel car with two exhaust shapes on both sides on the rear enclosure, making the new car look more dynamic.

The interior of the EQS SUV also adopts the Hyperscreen ultra-connected screen and the curved screen OLED technology. The three touch screens almost span the entire central control area and are well integrated with the air-conditioning outlets on both sides. This system is equipped with an 8-core CPU and 24GB of memory, and contains NVIDIA Xavier AI chips. The entire car-machine system can also learn the driver’s car habits, and actively push reminders for seat heating, air conditioning and other functions.

The 12.3-inch OLED display in front of the passenger can watch the video alone while the vehicle is driving, but in order to prevent the driver from being distracted, Mercedes-Benz has set up a protection measure. The car-machine system will dim the co-pilot screen to prevent danger from happening.

The EQS SUV follows the long wheelbase (3,210 mm) of the pure electric EQS, while the overall height of the vehicle has increased by more than 20 cm. Body dimensions are: 5137/1965/1721 mm (length/width/height). Thanks to the size of the SUV and the advantages of the positive research and development of the pure electric platform, the cockpit space is more spacious and comfortable, and the second row is equipped with electric adjustable seats as standard. The trunk space can accommodate up to four golf bags. The third row of seats can be equipped with two additional independent seats to create a more comfortable riding experience.

In addition, the new car will have seven interior color combinations, with high-grade leather and wood to enhance the luxury texture; in addition, the official claims that the car interior will use a laser-cut magnolia wood and stainless steel inlaid interior Board, the sense of luxury is the ultimate. The EQS SUV will also be equipped with a Dolby Atmos audio system in the future, and the interior air purification system uses a new scent called “No.6 MOOD Mimosa”.

In terms of power system, the new car offers EQS SUV 450+ (rear-mounted single-motor rear-wheel drive) and EQS SUV 450 4MATIC (dual-motor four-wheel drive) optional. The 450+ model has a maximum power of 265 kW (360 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 568 Nm, and the 450 4MATIC model has a maximum power of 265 kW (360 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 800 Nm, with a battery capacity of 111.8 kWh and a battery life under WLTP conditions The mileage can reach 670 kilometers. When using DC fast charging, it only takes 31 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%.

In addition, the new car adopts a four-link front suspension and an independent multi-link rear suspension chassis design, and comes standard with an air suspension system (AIRMATIC) with an enhanced version of the adaptive damping system (ADS+), which can raise the vehicle chassis by several centimeters. DYNAMIC SELECT In addition to the “Energy Saving”, “Comfort”, “Sports” and “Individual” modes, the “Off-Road” driving mode is newly launched on the 4MATIC four-wheel drive version. In addition, the angle of the standard rear wheel active steering system can reach 4.5 degrees, which improves its handling and dynamic performance on urban roads. Users can choose a rear wheel active steering system with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees, and this configuration can also be enabled through an OTA remote online upgrade.

As the first SUV model on the EVA pure electric platform of the Mercedes-Benz EQ family, the EQS SUV is more suitable for the design of the EQ family. It has a larger body than a sedan, and with the sleek design of the EQ, it has a sense of stability. But the EQ design brings some youthful freshness to this car, without the relatively old-fashioned feeling like GLS. In other aspects, the EQS SUV basically integrates top-level configurations of Mercedes-Benz, especially the smart cockpit. For this large SUV with three rows and seven seats, such a cockpit experience will be further magnified. Compared with EQS, I think this car will be of interest to more users. For more information about the new car, we will continue to pay attention to the report. (Text: Yang Jiazhen of Pacific Automobile)