IT House August 20 news, Mercedes-Benz has announced its new EQS SUV model, which will go on sale later this year.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS (configuration|inquiry) is positioned as a 7-seat luxury SUV, starting at $130,000 (about 886,600 yuan), the all-wheel drive version can provide 536 horsepower, and the single-motor rear-wheel version has a range of 410 miles (about 659.83 km), equipped with a 107.8kWh battery and supports fast charging (200kW), which can be charged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Mercedes hopes to fight the luxury sedan battle with the likes of Tesla and Lucid with their EQS sedan, but for now the EQS SUV is the Tesla Model X. The more niche 7-seat EV market.

Like the EQS sedan, the new car features three screens for the driver, center console and passenger, and optional rear- and all-wheel-drive versions are more powerful with 536 horsepower, up from 355 in the single-motor version. horsepower.

The Mercedes EQS SUV is massive, measuring over 16.5 feet long and weighing 7,716 pounds, and offers all the features you’d expect from a $100,000 luxury vehicle , such as the passenger seats are equipped with massage and heating functions, a display screen, the signature interior lighting system and more.

Compared to the Tesla Model X, the EQS SUV has more interior space (especially in the third row) and more passenger comfort, but it has far less power than the similarly expensive Tesla Model X Plaid. However, Mercedes is developing an AMG model that could rival Tesla.