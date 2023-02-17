Home Business Mercedes-Benz, operating profit +28% in 2022. The dividend is up
The Mercedes-Benz group closed 2022 with revenues of 150 billion euros, up 12% from 133.9 billion in 2021. Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) rose to 20.5 billion, up 28%. Proposed a dividend of 5.2 euros, up from 5 euros in 2021. The group also plans a share buyback for a maximum value of 4 billion euros over 2 years. In its first year after the demerger of Daimler Truck, the Mercedes-Benz group has continued its transformation despite the geopolitical and macroeconomic context. The “excellent results underline the improvement in profitability, even as the Covid-19 pandemic, bottlenecks in the semiconductor supply chain and the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine continued to affect the business“, explains the group in a Note.

