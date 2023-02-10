Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes celebrates the production of the 22 millionth car at the Sindelfingen plant. It is a red EQS 580 4Matic, which rolled off the production line at plant 56 in Germany. The plant’s activities began in 1919, but it is from 1946 Sindelfingen to today that the location has also turned out to be the center of excellence where the Stuttgart car manufacturer produces, in particular, all its models, both luxurious and even more exclusive.

From thermal S-Class to battery EQS



These are the S-Class with combustion and electrified engines as well as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. E-Class, GLC, CLS, S-Class Guard and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door are also assembled at the same production site. The factory at the moment is not only highly flexible given that, for example, the new transmissions can be rapidly integrated into the production cycle, but can also be easily combined with the production line currently in operation.

It was originally an aircraft factory



The Sindelfingen factory was originally founded as an aircraft production site way back in 1915 and it was not until 1919 that vehicle production began. The first model in production was the Mercedes-Knight 16/45. In the 1920s and 1930s, however, large-scale production began and the Sindelfingen location reached its record capacity in 1966, when twice as many were produced in a single year compared to the period between 1946 and 1952.

The 20 millionth produced in 2015



More recently, the plant celebrated the production of its 20 millionth vehicle, an S-Class 500 PHEV, in 2015, when some 37,000 people were employed at the site. The successor to that model later went into production in 2020, followed by the all-electric EQS ​​introduced a year later. Finally, during 2022, Mercedes also started production of the latest generation GLC in Sindelfingen.

It is also the leading factory for electric futures



Flexible, as well as digital, but also efficient and yet sustainable Sindelfingen remains the center of excellence for all class as well as luxury vehicles from Mercedes destined for global production. Sindelfingen has an impressive history behind it, but at the same time it is also ideally already heading towards the future: the leading plant in the high-end luxury segment will produce all models using the new electric platform from 2025 onwards.