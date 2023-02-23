Listen to the audio version of the article

Sunnyvale, Calif. Mercedes-Benz and Google today announced a long-term strategic partnership to further accelerate automotive innovation and create a next-generation digital luxury car experience. Thanks to this partnership, Mercedes-Benz will be the first automaker to create a branded navigation experience based on the new data and navigation features of the Google Maps Platform.