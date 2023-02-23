Home Business Mercedes changes course on software and marries Google
Business

Mercedes changes course on software and marries Google

by admin
Mercedes changes course on software and marries Google

Mercedes-Benz changes course on software and after years of stubbornness on proprietary systems, focuses on open systems and chooses Google. in fact, the three-pointed star has joined forces with big G to create a new generation sailing experience that is up to date
Mercedes-Benz intends to create its own branded navigation using the new geospatial data and navigation capabilities of the Google Maps Platform.
Partnership enables Mercedes to create a driving experience that pairs reliable and trusted information from Google Maps The companies have agreed to explore further collaborations using Google Cloud’s leading solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), data and intelligence open infrastructure. Mercedes-Benz will give customers access to initial new features, such as location details, provided by Google.

Sunnyvale, Calif. Mercedes-Benz and Google today announced a long-term strategic partnership to further accelerate automotive innovation and create a next-generation digital luxury car experience. Thanks to this partnership, Mercedes-Benz will be the first automaker to create a branded navigation experience based on the new data and navigation features of the Google Maps Platform.

See also  The 50,000 electrical workers are asking for an increase of 195 euros in three years

You may also like

Opinions and Reviews on the Hello Bank! Account...

Tajani of struggle and government. What is happening...

“The Divers” of the Antwerp Olympics, a jewel...

EssilorLuxottica: revenues slow but slightly less than expected...

Heineken: Bill Gates buys stake in world’s second...

Eurovita, Cinven puts 100 million. Now we need...

The last fuel version of the brand new...

Eni, adjusted net profit at 13.3 billion. Today...

Lesser (BCG): «Here are the 5 reasons why...

March pensions, 5 years of arrears on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy