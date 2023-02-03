Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes presented its two large SUVs GLE and GLE Coupè with a restyling that in no way calls into question the still current DNA of the two models, but adds further unedited aesthetic details for the bumpers, grille and light clusters. The front headlights in High-Performance Led also feature new daytime elements, while the rear ones have interior elements with a differentiated style between the two different body variants.

Among the features also the electric tow hook

In addition, the Coupé offers the AMG Line package as standard on all versions as well as 19, 20 or 21-inch alloy wheels respectively as well as with a new design as well as shared with the standard GLE. Added to this are further body colors. Finally, for the many outdoor sports enthusiasts, there is also a useful new feature: the new electrically operated tow hook, which is also designed for the transport of bicycles if necessary.

Infotainment is of the latest generation

The passenger compartment is recognizable by the presence of the new multifunction steering wheel with touch controls and split spokes, introduced on the brand’s most recent models, and the chrome finish of the air vents. Unprecedented combinations are expected for the upholstery and dashboard finishes as well as the debut among the equipment of the updated Burmester audio system and MBux infotainment with a dual 12.3-inch display, expanded graphics and functions and over-the-counter updates. air.

Powertrain mild, plug-in, benzina e diesel

The range of engines is now only electrified: starting with the 48-volt mild hybrid and following with the plug-in hybrid. This is a wide choice of variants with more power, but also optimized fuel consumption compared to outgoing models. You can choose between the diesel mild hybrid GLE 300 d with 2,000 cc of 269 HP and 550 Nm and GLE 450 d with the 3,000 cc engine of 367 HP and 750 Nm and the other petrol unit in mild hybrid mode GLE 450 with 3,000 cc from 381cc and 500Nm.

Ranges between 89 and 109 km and integral road for all

The plug-in range, on the other hand, corresponds to the GLE 400 and petrol models with the 2,000 cc engine delivering 381 HP and 600 Nm and the GLE 350 diesel engine with the 2,000 cc diesel engine delivering 334 HP and 750 Nm with electric ranges ranging between 89 and 109km. The top speed is, however, identical for all: 210 kmh, while accelerations are between 6.1 and 6.9 seconds. All variants are provided with 4 Matic all-wheel drive and the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The Adas increase.