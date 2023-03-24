An employee of the Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz works on a bonnet on a Mercedes emblem in the Sindelfingen plant in the production of upper class and luxury vehicles. dpa

In the course of the corruption affair at Mercedes, the offices of a supplier from Baden-Württemberg were searched. The company is a family business that supplies all major German car manufacturers.

A lawyer for the company confirmed Business Insider’s research, but pointed out that the company’s employees are not legally “accused” but “other persons”.

Mercedes had previously filed a complaint against two purchasing employees. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating suspected possible crimes of (commercial) corruption and bribery in commercial transactions.

“Neither our client nor their employees or managers are accused in the investigation you mentioned. Accordingly, the business premises of our client were expressly searched in accordance with § 103 StPO – i.e. not on the “accused” but on “other persons”; There have been no official searches of employees or executives,” the attorney said in a statement to Business Insider.

Mercedes-Benz had previously filed a complaint against two employees from the purchasing department. As a result, there was a raid on the Mercedes premises in Sindelfingen and around ten other locations in southern Germany and Saxony, Business Insider learned from the public prosecutor’s office. The two employees are said to have given orders to a supplier and received money in return.

The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating the suspicion of possible (commercial) corruption and bribery in commercial transactions.