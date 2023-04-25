Mercedes E-Class, all new, more technological and with apps: Tik Tok is also on board

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes E-Class changes skin and technology in a radical renewal. The house of the three-pointed star has in fact unveiled the new generation: the sixth. The new car brings with it a long list of innovations starting from the wide range of plug-in hybrid engines up to a technological equipment never seen on a Mercedes model and so the new E-Class aims to reaffirm its role as a point of reference in the upper-class sedan segment, the so-called E-segment, a role it has embodied for almost 40 years. The model was indeed christened the E-Class for the first time in 1984.

Mercedes E-Class interior, Mbux Superscreen

More technological and connected than the Mercedes S-Class. The new Mercedes E-Class raises the level of on-board technology and does so with the large glazed surface of the MBUX Superscreen which extends up to the central display and managed by the new electronic architecture based more on software and less on hardware. The screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new highly powerful central on-board computer. This form of networking improves the performance and speed of data flows. With the new (optional) Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation, the occupants can also “see” music tracks and sounds from films or apps. The display takes place on the light band of the active ambient lighting. For example, rapid sequences of beats can cause rapid changes in light, while flowing rhythms can create light moods that blend smoothly. The new Mbux is accompanied by a change in the presentation of the main icons on the displays. They are presented in a simpler way and based on the colors used for smartphone tiles. Depending on the market, a communication module with 5G as the transmission technology is used. This mobile telephony standard enables much higher data rates than LTE/Umts. In Europe and in an increasing number of countries, the front passenger will be able to watch dynamic content such as TV or video streaming on the display during the journey without the driver being distracted. The camera-based system of the E-Class uses an advanced filtering concept that is even smarter than the previous solution and the driver will no longer be able to see dynamic content on the passenger screen. The air conditioning is also completely new.

New Mercedes E-Class, photos: here’s how it has changed Photogallery13 photos View

New Mercedes E-Class, style

Externally, the sixth generation of Mercedes S-Class introduces a brand new style with clear references to models already in the range. At the front, the new LED matrix light clusters connected to the large front grille with an insert that visually recalls the Mercedes EQ models stand out. The radiator grille in a three-dimensional design is progressive or classic, depending on the equipment line. An illuminated radiator grille surround is available as an option for both lines

Mercedes E-Class, from TikTok to on-board conference calls

More connected than ever. The latest generation of Mercedes E-Class allows the installation of third-party apps, such as “TikTok”, the game “Angry Birds”, the collaborative application “Webex” and the office application “Zoom”, as well as the “Vivaldi” browser. Another new feature is a camera and video camera (part of the optional Mbux Superscreen) on top of the dashboard. The reason? Being able to hold online meetings directly from the car. The German automaker is also working on using artificial intelligence (AI) so that the car learns which comfort systems the vehicle’s occupants use over and over again. Under the same circumstances, the goal is for AI to automate those functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term “routine” for this innovation.

New Mercedes E-Class 2024, dimensions

How long is the new Mercedes E-Class? The Stuttgart company declares for its three-volume sedan a length of 4949 mm, a width of 1880 mm and a height of 1468 mm. The wheelbase reaches almost 3 metres, 2961 mm to be precise, while the load capacity is up to 540 litres. Aesthetically, the new Mercedes E-Class brings to mind the EQ models, starting with the radiator grille. Do not miss the illuminated radiator grille. In the aerodynamics chapter, we find a Cx figure of 0.23.