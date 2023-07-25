Mercedes E-Class, how the super-connected sedan goes on the road

Listen to the audio version of the article

Travel hundreds of miles and get off as if you went around the block. The latest generation of Mercedes E-Class, the sixth confirms the character of the road racer and does so with a double-digit list of new features, starting from the plug-in hybrid engines capable of traveling over 100 kilometers in fully electric mode up to a hyper-connected cockpit with three screens.

Dimensions new Mercedes E-Class

Aesthetically, the new Mercedes E-Class brings to mind the EQ zero-emission models, starting with the radiator grille available in two different versions depending on the chosen set-up. Do not miss the illuminated radiator grille. In the aerodynamics chapter, we find a Cx figure of 0.23. The rear lighting is noteworthy, with the headlights featuring stylized star inserts. The new Mercedes E-Class declares dimensions equal to a length of 4949 mm, a width of 1880 mm and a height of 1468 mm. The wheelbase reaches almost 3 meters, 2961 mm meter in hand, while the load capacity is up to 540 liters and drops by about 100 liters on the plug-in hybrid versions.

Mercedes E-Class, autonomous driving

Change lanes on the motorway completely autonomously. Called “Automatic Lane Change”, we tried it at the wheel of the Mercedes E-Class, appreciating how it works. The ALC function is an integral part of the Active Distance Assist Distronic with Active Steering Assist, capable of bringing autonomous driving to an advanced level 2 (out of five). With active route guidance, the system also helps to navigate exits and change highways. Naturally, the hands must always remain on the steering wheel, otherwise the functionality will be interrupted.

Mercedes MBux Superscreen

Climbing aboard the Mercedes E-Class, one is amazed by the work done in Stuttgart, with a dashboard without equal among the competitors Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series. The large glass surface of the Mbux Superscreen sees the presence of three screens between instrumentation in front of the driver, a generously sized central touch screen and another monitor placed in front of the passenger. To all this is added the head-up display, which is found to be very handy in everyday driving for reading the navigator’s directions. Having become a real office on four wheels, the technological equipment also includes a front video camera through which you can participate in conference calls on Zoom. This is possible thanks to the installation of third-party applications, including the TikTok social network, the Vivaldi browser or the Angry Bird game. In the name of maximum safety, calls can only be made when the car is stationary, while the passenger will be able to watch a film while on the move. This is possible thanks to a technology that completely darkens the screen from the driver’s eyes. The icons on the displays also change. They are presented in a simpler way and based on the colors used for smartphone tiles. Depending on the market, a communication module with 5G is used as the transmission technology and the new processor allows for a faster multimedia system. The German automaker is also working on using artificial intelligence (AI) so that the car learns which comfort systems the vehicle’s occupants use over and over again. Under the same circumstances, the goal is for AI to automate those functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term “routine” for this innovation.

Mercedes E-Class, first contact on the road

Tested on the road in the E 220 d mild hybrid version with the 197 bhp 2.0 diesel and E 300 plug-in hybrid, with the 313 bhp 2.0 turbo petrol also powered by the 25.4 kWh battery, the E-Class in both engine versions amazed for its low consumption and mileage of up to almost 120 km on the Phev. As for recharging, there is an 11 kW on-board system or a 55 kW rapid one. While cornering, we appreciate the presence of the optional Technology Package, which improves dynamics thanks to the combination of the self-levelling Airmatic suspension with Ads+ shock absorbers and the rear axle steering by 4.5 degrees, capable of reducing the turning radius by 90 cm. For now, no official information on prices and versions, arriving by the end of August, indicatively starting from around 60,000 euros.