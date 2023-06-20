Mercedes E-Class Station Wagon, everything you need to know about the new generation

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Mercedes E-Class presents itself in a completely new guise, starting from the style up to the hyper-connected interiors characterized by the full-width mega screen called Mbux Superscreen. Awaited in dealerships with 50% of the versions equipped with plug-in hybrid technology with electric-only ranges exceeding 100 kilometres, it becomes even more technological and safe.

New Mercedes E-Class, style

How does the new Mercedes E-Class change aesthetically? Externally it introduces a new style with clear references to models already in the range. At the front, the new LED matrix light clusters connected to the large front grille with an insert that brings to mind the Mercedes EQ models stand out. The radiator grille in a three-dimensional design is progressive or classic, depending on the equipment line. An illuminated radiator grille surround is available as an option for both lines.

New Mercedes E-Class, the station wagon also makes its debut

New Mercedes E-Class 2024, dimensions

Compared to the previous model, the E-Class Estate has grown by 28 millimeters in width. This means further improved living conditions for rear passengers: Elbow room in the rear is now 1,519 millimetres: 25 millimeters more than before. The wheelbase has increased by 22 millimeters to the current 2,961 millimeters. This gives rear passengers more knee (84 mm; +9 mm) and legroom (934 mm; +15 mm). The load compartment can be expanded from 615 liters up to 1,830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the load capacity is 460 – 1,675 litres: here, too, the luggage compartment is flat. The backrests are split and foldable in the 40:20:40 ratio. by operating two buttons on the left and right side of the seatbacks. The station wagon features the Easy-Pack tailgate as standard, which is opened and closed with the button on the ignition key, the switch in the driver’s door or the release handle on the tailgate itself. The roll-up cover and roll-up partition net (both standard) are made in two parts. Both roller shutters are stored in their own housing.

Interni Mercedes ClasseE, Mbux Superscreen

The interiors are characterized by the large glass surface of the Mbux Superscreen which extends up to the central display and managed by the new electronic architecture based more on software and less on hardware. The screens and the Mbux infotainment system thus share a new very powerful central on-board computer. This form of networking improves the performance and speed of data flows. With the new (optional) Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation, the occupants can also “see” music tracks and sounds from films or apps. The display takes place on the light band of the active ambient lighting. For example, rapid sequences of beats can cause rapid changes in light, while flowing rhythms can create light moods that blend smoothly. The new Mbux is accompanied by a change in the presentation of the main icons on the displays. They are presented in a simpler way and based on the colors used for smartphone tiles. In Europe and in an increasing number of countries, the front passenger will be able to watch dynamic content such as TV or video streaming on the display during the journey without the driver being distracted. The camera-based system of the E-Class uses an advanced filtering concept that is even more intelligent than the previous solution and the driver will no longer be able to see dynamic content on the passenger screen.

Apps are coming

The new E station wagon allows the installation of third-party apps, such as “TikTok”, the “Angry Birds” game, the “Webex” collaborative application and the “Zoom” office application, as well as the browser ” Vivaldi”. Another new feature is the camera and a video camera (part of the optional Mbux Superscreen) on top of the dashboard. The reason? Being able to hold online meetings directly from the car. The German automaker is also working on using artificial intelligence (AI) so that the car learns which comfort systems the vehicle’s occupants use over and over again. Under the same circumstances, the goal is for AI to automate those functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term “routine” for this innovation.