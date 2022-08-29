Listen to the audio version of the article

The mathematical symbol next to the identification code of the electric compact SUV does not indicate that the Mercedes Eqa 250+ is a better equipped version of the entry-level of the range, but simply that it offers a range of 531 instead of 496 kilometers. It is the best of the entire Eqa range and is close to that of Mercedes Bev with bigger, more powerful and expensive like the Eqe and Eqs. The debut of this EQA coincides with that of new services to contain the costs of refills, which are intended for all rechargeable Mercedes.

Mercedes Eqa 250+, more efficient powertrain

The only points of distinction of the new version of the EQA are under the guise, even if the 190 horsepower and the torque of the 385 Nm of the electric motor identical to those of the normal 250 does not make them immediately perceptible. In fact, the electric unit of the 250+ is new because it is with permanent magnets rather than asynchronous type, which implies that the management electronics are also specific to optimize efficiency, especially since the battery is also specific. It is always lithium-ion and rationally placed integrated in the floor under the cockpit of the EQA, it has a capacity of 70.5 instead of 66.5 kWh like those of all and other versions. The increased efficiency of the permanent magnet motor together with the larger electron reservoir results in increased range. The battery charges from 10 to 80% at 11 kW in 6 and a half hours and in 32 minutes at 100 kW.

Mercedes Eqa 250+, subscriptions with predefined costs

In this period of great uncertainty in the costs of energy products, Mercedes is also expanding the range of action of the Me Charge program with three subscriptions offering predefined services and prices. The Small at no cost allows you to use all the columns of the Italian providers without having to pay the cost of the monthly fee to each of them, while the Medium which is standard for one year for all Mercedes plug-in hybrids costs 4.90 euros per month and offers a fixed rate of 0.47 euros / kWh for charging in alternating current and 0.58 euros for charging in direct current. Instead, the Large solution which costs 16.90 euros per month and is free for one year for all full-electric Mercedes, provides prices ranging from 0.40 euros / kWh for charging in alternating current and 0.51 euros. / kWh for direct current and 0.31 euro / kWh for refueling from the superfast Ionity columns.

Mercedes Eqa 250+, bright and comfortable

We recharged the battery of the Eqa 250+ tested on the coast to coast from Naples to Bari from a superfast system of this network in Potenza, in an oasis with four 350 kW columns identified by the functionality for the Mercedes on the plug of the system. Mbux infotainment.

We set off for the 170-kilometer route with an autonomy of 531 kilometers, which dropped to 264 kilometers upon arrival in Potenza but still enough to cover the 150 kilometers to get to Bari without too many anxieties. As for the average consumption, we recorded 19 , 6 kWh / 100 km against the declared one of 15.3 kWh, influenced by both the motorway and the fast extra-urban route that did not allow to take advantage of many slowdowns to regenerate the battery, which can also be forced with three steps that can be set with the paddles on the steering wheel, both from the air conditioner that worked non-stop, also not very friendly to autonomy. What’s more, we drove without thinking we had to win an Economy Run. The 250+ Sport is dynamically reliable in every situation and as reactive as the other EQAs, as well as comfortable because the suspensions digest road irregularities well and because the soundproofing keeps noise out of the cockpit even at speed. The permanent magnet motor integrates promptly with every command and turns out to be brilliant when needed, offering vigorous acceleration and shooting.

Mercedes Eqa, the range and prices

The 250+ is available like all the other EQAs in the Sport, Sport Plus, Premium and Premium Plus configurations at prices starting at 54,500 euros. The price list of the 250 starts instead of 53,000 euros, while that of the 300 4Matic all-wheel drive with 228 horses takes off from 56,000 euros and that of the 350 4Matic with 292 horses from almost 59,000 euros.