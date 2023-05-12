Home » Mercedes EQA, the electric SUV that focuses on efficiency
Mercedes EQA, the electric SUV that focuses on efficiency

by admin

EQA is the first step towards the full electric of Mercedes-EQ.

The modern and luxurious aesthetic of the vehicle, fits perfectly with the needs of everyday life and with those of those who have to cover long mileage.

Thanks to the Electric Intelligence navigation systems, relaxation is the watchword, given that it even allows you to simulate range, taking into consideration the stops necessary for recharging, and the timing for arrival at your destination, taking into account factors such as traffic, weather and topography.

The exteriors stand out for the luminous band which connects the front and rear LED lights together, guaranteeing high recognition both during the day and at night. The interiors, on the other hand, depending on the trim level, feature a backlit decorative element, with rosé gold details on the vents, seats and key. The Edition 1 special model also boasts seats in perforated leather. The driver’s position is raised and vertical, and guarantees a 360° view. At the rear, all the backrests can be divided and folded individually.

