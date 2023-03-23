Listen to the audio version of the article

The increasingly electrified Mercedes GLC Coupé returns with increased dimensions: it is 31 mm longer than the current model to reach 4.76 meters, the tracks are 7 mm wider at the front and 23 mm at the rear. But practicality is also growing: in addition to offering more space to passengers, the sports SUV gains 45 liters of capacity for the trunk which reaches 545 liters compared to the 600 of the GLC which becomes 1,490 liters when the sofa behind is lowered, a figure that it drops to 390 and 1,335 liters respectively on the plug-in hybrids which do not offer the double rear bottom.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé: AMG line; exterior: graphite gray; interior: sienna brown/black leather

Mercedes GLC Coupè, Avantgarde and AMG Line

The updated design of the bodywork has also made it possible to reduce the Cx from 0.30 to 0.27, with positive effects on consumption and emissions and further acoustic comfort. For the second generation of the GLC Coupé, Mercedes offers the standard Avantgarde equipment with 18-inch rims and chrome finishes. Opting for the AMG Line, on the other hand, the wheels are available in 19 and 20 inch variants and the wheel arches are colored. Among the optionals there is the Night Package with dark finishes, side steps and decorations and colors also for the rims.

Mercedes GLC Coupè, with the same interior as the SUV

The interiors follow the setting of the traditional GLC, with the 12.3-inch horizontal screen intended for the instrumentation and the 11.9-inch vertical one which instead supports the MBux infotainment. In addition, the door panels have been redesigned, as has the cut of the air vents. In addition, various combinations of finishes and colors are envisaged for both the dashboard and the seats. The large panoramic roof has evolved and now offers six centimeters more length which translates into ever greater brightness on board.

Mercedes GLC Coupè, mild e plug-in hybrid

Mercedes has decided to equip the new GLC Coupé series exclusively with two-litre four-cylinder petrol and mild hybrid diesel engines with a 48V system that generates a boost of 23 HP of additional power and 200 Nm of torque as an alternative to the plug-in hybrid variants : all are mated to the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive. For the second generation, you can choose between the 204 bhp petrol engines for the GLC 200 and 258 bhp for the GLC 300 and the 197 bhp diesel engines for the GLC 220 and 269 bhp for the GLC 300 d.

Mercedes GLC Coupè, the electrification of the range

On the plug-in hybrid front, we find the 313 bhp petrol for the GLC 300 and or 381 bhp for the GLC 400 and in addition to the 335 bhp diesel for the GLC 300 de. For mild hybrid petrol, emissions are between 162 and 185 g/km, values ​​which drop to 135-152 g/km for diesel. The plug-ins guarantee from 113 to 131 km of electric range and CO2 emissions between 10 and 15 g/km, while the 31.2 kWh battery which is common to all variants can be recharged with the 11 kW or from columns up to a power of 60 kW.