It is not the usual German premium SUV. The second generation of Mercedes Glc stands out for its marked sporting qualities and off-road dynamics as well as for the engine range that offers only electrified solutions with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology.

Glc is a fundamental model in the Mercedes suv range and in Italy since 2016 it has totaled 50,600 units sold. The most difficult challenge for engineers and technicians when they find themselves having to renew a model of such great success is always the same: being able to not disregard expectations while respecting the DNA but renewing it keeping up with the times and market demands.

The new proposal from the Stuttgart company features soft lines, in line with the brand’s recent stylistic language and exhibits increased dimensions: 4,716 mm long (60 mm more than the previous one) and 1,890 mm wide, it remained identical. While the trunk volume benefits from the increased rear overhang, and with its 600 liters (50 liters more than the previous model). The presence on the road is emphasized by the rims in the format between 18 and 20 inches.

New in intent is the new 11.9-inch touch display in the center of the dashboard. From this it is possible to access the infotainment, the climate and the management of the driver assistance systems. The driver can always count on the 12.3-inch digital dashboard which, through the various screens, clearly shows the on-board information.

The New Glc is only available in an electrified version with Mild Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid (Phev) technology, both diesel and petrol. Special attention deserves the rechargeable version which boasts a range of over 100 km (Wltp cycle) tested. In fact, we tested it, in the 300 de 4Matic version, in a mixed context for 127 km and the arrival done all in electric mode with 7 km still available at the finish. Despite the increased weight compared to the Mild Hybrid version (a difference of about 400 km between the two), the electric motor manages to provide an interesting starting point thanks to its 440 Nm of maximum torque.