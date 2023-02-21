Listen to the audio version of the article

The Mercedes G-Class has turned into a duvet. The Project Mondo G concept created by Mercedes in collaboration with Moncler is an artistic installation unveiled on the occasion of the fashion show by the famous brand held at London Fashion Week. Be part of the brand’s program of offering models of modern luxury, but revised in the light of new motivational values.

Mercedes G-Class transforms into a giant down jacket by Moncler Photogallery30 photos View

A co-creation that opens up new horizons

The collaboration with Moncler to create a sort of work of art demonstrates that the brand with the three-pointed star intends to integrate more and more into culture and society. The co-creation with Moncler offered an unexpected experience for the two brands. A collaboration that opens new horizons for Mercedes and opportunities for further innovations to be revealed in the future.

The design brings together two opposing brands

The design team that created the Project Mondo G concept said they worked to offer a concept that highlighted the contrast between the rectilinear design of the Mercedes SUV with the softer style of the Moncler down jacket. For the car manufacturer it is a sort of exclusive fusion of opposites that has transformed the iconic off-road into a real sculpture.

Lots of details inspired by the classic duvet

In addition to featuring massive wheels and a quilted roof in such a way that the proportions of the G-Class are exaggerated, Project Mondo G also features a number of exclusive details. Like the zip on the roof or the very off-road raised air intake and the patinated exterior that makes it look like a real off-road vehicle. A basis to take into account for the evolution of the G-Class?

A manifesto of future style trends

The collaboration is certainly between two very trendy luxury brands who have thus decided to opt for an extraordinary experience by combining the automotive and fashion worlds in a single project. The oversized and decidedly exaggerated design language is a polarizing art that will be the basis of the trends that will also inspire Mercedes.