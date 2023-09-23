Mercedes, home devices can be controlled from MBUX (also with Samsung Smarthings)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes has added a feature to its MBUX voice assistant. The new technology will allow you to control home appliances and security equipment with a simple voice request. The MBUX Voice Assistant smart home update supports Chamberlain Group’s Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, TP-Link and myQ products. All the devices and equipment that can be controlled include both lights and smart sockets, as well as thermostats, motion detectors, but also garage doors.

The verification can be activated with a simple voice command

The service allows you to check the status of appliances and other systems with a simple voice request. Just ask “Hey Mercedes, is everything okay at home?”. While the system may respond “All windows are closed, but the light is still on in the bedroom”. You can also connect your home accounts through the vehicle by asking “Hey Mercedes, connect my home account”. The request can generate a QR code on the central display that car occupants can scan with their smartphone.

A panel of new features over the air is also planned

The new feature set comes as Mercedes releases a further, much larger update for its MBUX infotainment system. The automaker, in fact, brought Dolby Atmos sound to its vehicles through over-the-air updating. But not only that. Now, in fact, other Narrator updates are included that allow you to also control the functions of the infotainment system, such as playing a song or reading news, simply with the addition activated from the NewsFlash app.

The update is available on 700 thousand vehicles worldwide

Mercedes also offers the YouTube web app for its 2024 model year cars. The resulting list includes both the S-Class and the EQE, but also the EQS which are equipped with Entertainment Package Plus. The Hyperscreen of the The EQE and EQS receive improved features on this occasion, allowing passengers to listen to dynamic content with in-car audio or select a specific photo to personalize the infotainment screen. The Stuttgart brand has offered the new update on over 700,000 vehicles worldwide.

Third generation MBUX ready in 2025

As is known, Mercedes is preparing the third generation of the MBUX which will be ready during 2025. A taste of the infotainment updates were introduced earlier this year, with a series of app integrations such as Angry Birds, TikTok, Zoom and the Vivaldi web browser. The new service also includes new automations that simplify various vehicle functions, such as HVAC, for cooling the seats and radio stations, which can be activated with a single command. The technology does not require any kind of additional costs for use.

