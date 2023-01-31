Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes has announced that it is immediately the first car manufacturer in the world to have obtained certification for level 3 autonomous driving in the United States and in particular in Nevada, the first state to make this type of operation legal, to which it will add for the end of the year California. It should be known that autonomous driving has a speed limit of 64 kmh, relying in the case of Mercedes on the Drive Pilot system which will be able to take control of the car without the driver being interested.

Drive Pilot – this is how the system works

Already homologated in Germany since May last year, the system will be available as an option on the 2024 Model Year of both the S-Class and the EQS; both will go on sale on the American market in the second half of this year. In practice, under certain conditions and in a situation of heavy traffic on the motorway, the system can be activated which will take control of the car maintaining a pre-established speed in addition to the distance of the car in front and driving in the center of the lane.

Drive Pilot handles emergency situations

The sophisticated system is also able to manage emergency situations by braking and steering when necessary. In any case, since it is a level 3 device, the driver must always be able to regain control in the most complex circumstances: the car itself will request it, signaling it with visual or acoustic messages. If the driver is unable to regain control, the car can stop safely by activating the four turn signals and also contacting the emergency services.

Which devices Drive Pilot uses

The Mercedes Drive Pilot system relies on a series of devices that form part of the so-called Driving Assistance. These include a Lidar, a camera placed in the rear window and external microphones capable of detecting the arrival of an emergency vehicle and a sensor capable of analyzing the humidity present on the asphalt. The Mercedes S-Class and EQS are able to determine the position of the car with great precision through data collected by various devices, including ultrasound sensors.

Much more accurate than common GPS

The analysis of the collected data makes it possible to create a sort of three-dimensional map which includes the other vehicles, the characteristics of the road and the road signs. According to Mercedes, the mechanism is even more precise and reliable than ordinary GPS, as well as guaranteeing high standards in terms of cybersecurity.