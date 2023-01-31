Home Business Mercedes obtains Level 3 autonomous driving certification in the US
Business

Mercedes obtains Level 3 autonomous driving certification in the US

by admin

Mercedes has announced that it is immediately the first car manufacturer in the world to have obtained certification for level 3 autonomous driving in the United States and in particular in Nevada, the first state to make this type of operation legal, to which it will add for the end of the year California. It should be known that autonomous driving has a speed limit of 64 kmh, relying in the case of Mercedes on the Drive Pilot system which will be able to take control of the car without the driver being interested.

Drive Pilot – this is how the system works

Already homologated in Germany since May last year, the system will be available as an option on the 2024 Model Year of both the S-Class and the EQS; both will go on sale on the American market in the second half of this year. In practice, under certain conditions and in a situation of heavy traffic on the motorway, the system can be activated which will take control of the car maintaining a pre-established speed in addition to the distance of the car in front and driving in the center of the lane.

Drive Pilot handles emergency situations

The sophisticated system is also able to manage emergency situations by braking and steering when necessary. In any case, since it is a level 3 device, the driver must always be able to regain control in the most complex circumstances: the car itself will request it, signaling it with visual or acoustic messages. If the driver is unable to regain control, the car can stop safely by activating the four turn signals and also contacting the emergency services.

Which devices Drive Pilot uses

The Mercedes Drive Pilot system relies on a series of devices that form part of the so-called Driving Assistance. These include a Lidar, a camera placed in the rear window and external microphones capable of detecting the arrival of an emergency vehicle and a sensor capable of analyzing the humidity present on the asphalt. The Mercedes S-Class and EQS are able to determine the position of the car with great precision through data collected by various devices, including ultrasound sensors.

Find out more

Much more accurate than common GPS

The analysis of the collected data makes it possible to create a sort of three-dimensional map which includes the other vehicles, the characteristics of the road and the road signs. According to Mercedes, the mechanism is even more precise and reliable than ordinary GPS, as well as guaranteeing high standards in terms of cybersecurity.

You may also like

«Corrosion and lack of controls» are the causes...

ú˻һ廯ҵ jȥ꾻Ԥֳ700Ԫ_jҾŻ

Bitcoin +40% YTD, ma da hedge fund è...

After the festival, the first batch of new...

Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

Italian agri-food exports break through 60 billion. But...

Annual net profit pre-earning 22 billion Ganfeng Lithium...

Gpi: wins tender worth 5.9 million for Pathological...

Chinese electric cars, Geely opens a design center...

Banks, profits double with rates: the last quarter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy