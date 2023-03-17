Listen to the audio version of the article

With the new GLA and GLB, Mercedes significantly updates what it has always considered the ambassadors of the SUVs at the base of the Star range. Renewed in their look, today even more sporty and dynamic, the two high-wheel models bring numerous innovations and even more complete standard equipment on board right from the entry-level versions. The engines are also new, with electrified transmissions and, in the case of the GLA 250 e, a further developed hybrid drive. Here is a summary of the innovations introduced by the renewed GLA and GLB.

Mercedes GLA, closer to the off-road world

With redesigned light clusters, grille and bumpers, the GLA model year 2023 completely changes its appearance and now winks even more at the off-road world. The front lights, which are LED as standard across the entire range, are notable for the introduction of new daytime running lights that are combined with new-design alloy wheels with sizes ranging between 17 and 20 inches. Also making its debut for this occasion is a brand new external color which has been called Spectral Blue which adds to those already available for the current model.

Mercedes GLA, the interior with improved finishes

The interiors, on the other hand, maintain the setting of the outgoing version, but offer further improved finishes. On the base versions, the displays measure 7 inches and 10.25 inches, while the dual 10.25 inch screen is available as an option. In both cases, the most advanced variant of the MBux is expected, with redesigned instrumentation with three different, completely selectable styles, namely Classic, Sporty and Discreet, as well as wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Voice assistant and integration with Mercedes apps are expected.

Mercedes GLA, a selection of green fabrics

There are also some curiosities, such as the games to be used even when the car is stationary, using the appropriate buttons on the steering wheel. And yet a new selection of green fabrics, i.e. recycled or microfiber and leathers, all materials that are available for upholstery according to the fittings, all with unprecedented color combinations. Furthermore, with the new generation, all the variants in the range offer even richer standard equipment, including much more complete packages from Adas, i.e. driver assistance systems for driving safety.

Mercedes GLA, more efficient engines

A further step forward has gone electrification: now a range of much more efficient engines are planned. You can choose between the 48-volt mild hybrid petrol engines of the 1,300 cc turbo two-wheel drive 136 HP for the GLA 180 and 163 HP for the GLA 200 or the 2,000 cc 190 HP for the GLA 220 4Matic and 224 HP the GLA 250 4Matic. The diesels of 2,000 cc with 116 bhp for the GLA 180 and 150 bhp for the GLA 200 with 2 or 4-wheel drive and 190 bhp for the GLA 220 d 4Matic remain. For petrol, emissions are between 151 and 186 g/km, for diesel between 140 and 164 g/km.