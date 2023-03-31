The global merchant fleet will grow significantly over the next few years. On the other hand, there are no suitable scrapping yards for scrapping old ships. Especially since the EU has decided on stricter regulations. The shipping companies and thus the world are faced with a disposal problem.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Most cargo ships are currently being scrapped in Asia, such as the Princess Maria shown here in the Gadani shipbreaking yard in Pakistan

Dhe horror was great not only among marine conservationists when the Brazilian government announced permission to sink a warship at the beginning of February. Shortly thereafter, the 266 meter long “São Paulo” sank in Brazilian waters. It is now at a depth of 5000 meters on the seabed.

No one knows exactly what environmental damage the shipwreck, contaminated with asbestos and other pollutants, will do. The drastic example of the “São Paulo” shows a dilemma in global shipping: There is a lack of capacity for the environmentally friendly disposal of old vessels.

Bottlenecks prevail, especially with freighters. These are in use for two to three decades, then they are usually over. Most ship breaking yards are currently in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan or India. In Europe, ships are scrapped in Turkey and recently also in Denmark.

Read more about shipping here

However, the shipyards in Asia in particular hardly operate according to western standards when it comes to the recycling and disposal of scrap, electrical cables or other ship materials. Because of the bad working conditions, employees keep dying in their dangerous jobs.

also read Advertorial WORLD money check

In order to prevent this, the European Union has issued extensive requirements for shipping companies in its member countries, which criteria must be observed when scrapping. According to an EU list, 46 shipyards worldwide are eligible.

Source: Infographic WORLD

However, industry experts consider this figure to be too high. In Germany, the transposition of the EU rules into national law is still missing. So far, only a few shipping companies like Hapag-Lloyd have voluntarily adhered to the regulations.

The need to take ships out of liner service and scrap them will increase in the coming years. The average age of the entire global merchant fleet is almost 22 years.

Source: Infographic WORLD

In addition, shipping companies such as the Danish Maersk, the French CMA, the Swiss MSC or Hapag-Lloyd have used their high billion euro profits from the Corona years and ordered numerous new ships.

As the British ship broker Clarksons Platou reports, the companies ordered another 23 large container ships from the beginning to the middle of February this year alone. With a market share of 47 percent in 2022, China‘s state-owned shipyard companies will dominate construction, far ahead of South Korea and Japan.

Source: Infographic WORLD

These modern machine-powered ships will replace old heavy oil-powered freighters. Then it will be even more difficult to find suitable shipyards for scrapping.

The law firm Watson Farley & Williams, which specializes in the subject, expects the business to develop into a buyer’s market: the scrapyards will be able to choose the ships themselves. A medium-sized scrap ship is currently fetching a low double-digit million euro amount for the seller. This depends on the current steel prices.

According to the shipping file Vessels Value, 14 container ships, ten cargo ships and six tank ships were handed over for scrapping in the first two months of this year. In previous years, on the other hand, there were only a few orders for scrapping because the shipowners sent every roadworthy freighter on a long journey during the Corona period.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.