A railway fast corridor is born between the seaport of Gioia Tauro, in Calabria and the interport of Bologna. The news was given by the Excise, Customs and Monopoly Agency (Adm). Leading operators are involved in the operation. The travel manager is Medlog Italia, owned by Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC group, one of the world leaders in container shipping. Medlog Italia makes use of two railway companies: Medway Italia, that is the railway company of the MSC group and Ferrotramvia. The railway section starts from the port logistics node managed by the Medcenter container terminal company (also belonging to the MSC group) and ends at the destination logistics node of the Terminali Italia company (FS Group). The corridor is over a thousand kilometers long.

Fast corridor: Italy forerunners

Thanks to the use of fast corridors it is possible to transfer the goods of non-EU origin and carry out the import customs procedures at a logistic node of destination (in this case Bologna) different from the port of entry of the goods (in this case Gioia Tauro). The procedure makes it possible to avoid any bottlenecks linked to congestion of the port docks, by moving the office where the customs operations are carried out. Ultimately, fast corridors improve the efficiency and speed of the logistics process, facilitating customs operations and speeding up the transfer of goods to their final destination.

Maurizio De Rosa, national project manager of the fast corridors in service at the organization and digital transformation management of the Customs Agency, summarizes Sole 24 Ore the salient points of the procedure: «Italy has been a forerunner among the European Union countries in the creation of fast corridors, activated since 2015. To date, no other EU country reproduces such an efficient and performing model. Adm has invested significant resources to digitize its procedures and is always at the forefront of EU pilot activities. Fast corridors can be road, rail or multimodal, and provide for the traceability of goods in motion by detecting the position of carriers, thanks to monitoring platforms. Any anomalies found during the process generate alerts, which are sent to the persons in charge of control. It is therefore always possible – adds De Rosa – to check in real time the exact point where the goods are, to know in advance their arrival and to organize the related logistic operations ».

“The agency of Excise, Customs and Monopolies is, at the moment, the only customs authority among the member states of the European Union that has developed a digital and geosatellite technology to allow containers to be transported from the port where they are unloaded to the area where they will be subjected to customs controls. These railway corridors therefore provide for a control through digital technologies capable of verifying the movement of goods at any time, but also of generating any alarms in our operations room », explains Marcello Minenna, general manager of the Customs Agency.

Federico Pittaluga, managing director of Medlog Italia / Medway Italia comments: «Without the decisive contribution of the Customs Agency it would not have been possible to carry out such a strategic initiative. Today, a radial railway network from / to Nola, Bari, Bologna and Padua affects Gioia Tauro. By the end of the year we expect to carry out 600 trains from Gioia Tauro, moving about 26 thousand teu by rail. The goal of 2023 is to increase to about a thousand trains, thus expanding the role of the Calabrian port from a transshipment platform to a port of arrival and departure characterized by very important logistical development potential ”.