Some manufacturers supply the new crown drug Merck issued a statement in response under the banner of “authorized by Merck”

Chinanews.com, January 11. According to news from Merck China’s WeChat public account on the 11th, recently, Merck China has noticed that some manufacturers are supplying new crown drugs to some provinces and cities under the banner of “Merck Authorization” and “Merck Donation”. MSD China solemnly declares:

1. The common name of Merck’s oral new crown drug is Monogravir Capsules, and the trade name is Lizhuorui®, and there is no other Chinese name.

2. Merck’s new crown drugs are packaged in strict accordance with the state-approved documents and all products are assigned drug traceability codes.

3. Sinopharm Holding Distribution Center Co., Ltd. is the only and legally authorized importer of MSD in China and is responsible for distribution to downstream distributors. Merck has never authorized other domestic manufacturers to produce or imitate Monogravir and supply it to the Chinese market.

4. In order to meet the needs of Chinese patients and help China fight against the new crown epidemic, Merck has started negotiations with Sinopharm on the production technology license of monogravir, so that Sinopharm can produce and supply the drug in China in the future.

In its statement, Merck China appealed to and sincerely hoped that all pharmaceutical production/management enterprises, pharmaceutical procurement and sales platforms would respect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, and jointly maintain a legal and fair operating order in the domestic pharmaceutical market. Drugs from informal channels have not been approved by the national drug regulatory department, and their production, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed, and there are great hidden dangers to patients’ medication and medical safety. Merck will take necessary legal measures against infringements by some pharmaceutical companies.

Merck China stated that Molnupiravir capsules (Molnupiravir, trade name: Lizhurui®/LAGEVRIO®) is an anti-new coronavirus oral drug jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotechnology Company. Approved by the Supervision and Administration Bureau with emergency conditions. At present, Merck is actively stocking up to ensure the orderly supply of drugs.

Screenshot from MSD China WeChat Official Account