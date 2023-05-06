Merger in the Eastern Swiss construction and real estate sector

merger

Construction and real estate industry: Ackermann Wanner and Siclaro slip under one roof The two Eastern Swiss real estate and construction management companies Ackermann Wanner and Siclaro have merged. The company is headed by its owners Tabea Gamper and Annina Sproll.

Owners and bosses of Siclaro AG: Annina Sproll (left) and Tabea Gamper. Images: PD

The two companies have merged as part of a succession plan. Willy Ackermann and Christoph Wanner, the previous owners of Ackermann Wanner AG from Arbon, sold their shares to Annina Sproll retrospectively as of January 1, 2023.

Subsequently, in April 2023, Ackermann Wanner and the St.Gallen Siclaro GmbH from owner Tabea Gamper merged to form the new Siclaro AG. This employs 13 people. The company’s headquarters are in St.Gallen, while Siclaro operates the Arbon site at the same time.

The two companies complement each other

Gamper and Sproll each have a 50 percent stake in the new company, and they are jointly responsible for operational management. “The two companies are stronger together,” it said in a statement. Ackermann Wanner has expertise in the marketing and management of real estate, while Siclaro brings additional know-how in construction management as well as in business mediation and conflict management.