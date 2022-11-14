Listen to the audio version of the article

Barabino & Partners, just one year after its entry in the rankings of MergerLinks, is at the top positioning itself as the “Leading company” for the “Pr Consultants EMEA 2022” category (Europe, Middle East and Africa). More specifically, according to the independent institute MergerLinks, Barabino & Partners has 144 deals in the course of 2022, with an average transaction size of over £ 1 billion and a total transaction value of over £ 64 billion. pounds.

Barabino & Partners is the only Italian communication company present in this category in a ranking almost entirely of Anglo-Saxon matrix and has rapidly climbed the rankings earning a unique and distinctive positioning. Luca Barabino, CEO of Barabino & Partners, states how “the positioning of B&P in the ranking of the Emea market enhances and recognizes the work and peculiarities of our reality as a protagonist in the international and not just domestic market by companies, financial and law firm as an authoritative and guarantee partner “.

It should be noted that the ranking published by MergerLinks – a platform of services and intelligence in the financial sector that draws up the main ranking of advisors active in M&A transactions (mergers and acquisitions) worldwide – expresses the distinctive leadership of Barabino & Partners in the consulting market in Corporate and financial communication. “The uniqueness of an Italian company with a growing international positioning – underlines Federico Steiner, partner and MD of the company – is strengthened by the development of the foreign companies B&P Uk Plc, B&P Deutschland Gmbh and B&P USA LLC and B2P Gmbh: companies wholly owned by Barabino & Partners SpA and by now operating with brilliance in the markets of Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, France, Holland, Belgium, Spain, UK and USA ».

More specifically, the selection criteria to enter the MergerLinks ranking categories involve “minimum criteria” to obtain recognition. The categories are assigned on the basis of the relative market share which is calculated on the basis of the volumes transacted and the weighted average value for each transaction. For each participating company, the total value, the number and the average size of the transactions concluded in 2022 are calculated. Based on these values, a ranking is drawn up based on the number of transactions and the average size of the transactions that contribute to the calculation of the “Relative Market Share »compared to the first classified. Barabino & Partners on a 2021 basis – with over 140 resources, 8 operational offices in Italy and abroad and over 20 million in revenues and an EBITDA exceeding 5 million euros – is the only Italian company at an international level in the consulting sector of business communication. 2022 is expected to grow further.