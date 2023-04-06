Listen to the audio version of the article

The mergers and acquisitions market stops in Italy and in the rest of the world in the first quarter of 2023. At a global level, there is a lack of large operations which record a 50% drop in terms of value and a 19% drop in the number of deals.

The spotlights are also on the mergers and acquisitions market in Italy, where 258 transactions were carried out in the first quarter of 2023 (-21% compared to the first quarter of 2022) for a value of 7.2 billion euro (-57% compared to the first quarter of last year). This will be the theme at the center of the Merger & Acquisition Summit 2023, organized by Sole 24 Ore in collaboration with 4cLegal and which will take place on Wednesday 5 April in Assolombarda in Milan.

The strong contraction of the Italian market is substantially in line with the trend of the global M&A market. The main transactions concluded in the first quarter of the year on the Italian M&A market were, in particular, the merger agreement between Autogrill and the Swiss Dufry, a large industrial and market transaction, for 1.9 billion euro, intended on the basis to which the Benetton family edition will be the first shareholder of the nascent newco. In addition, in other sectors, Ariston Group, one of the world leaders in sustainable thermal comfort, has completed the acquisition of 100% of the German Centrotec Climate Systems for approximately one billion euro.

Despite the modest countervalues ​​in the first quarter, there are deals announced on the market for around 50 billion euro. These include, in particular, the disposal plan announced by Enel during the presentation of the strategic plan, which provides for the sale of assets for around 20 billion euros.

Then there is the Tim Network dossier on the table, which has received offers from the 2 consortiums: Kkr, on one side, and Cdp Equity and Macquarie on the other side. From a macroeconomic point of view, the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict jointly to banking instability in some countries could lead to further inflationary pressures (with the need for liquidity injection from Central Banks) and with consequent further increases in interest rates and an increase in the risk of recession combined with high volatility in the financial markets .