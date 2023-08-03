Merloni & Co’s helicopters do not take off: Esperia loses almost 5 million

From left: Paolo Merloni, Giovanni Malagò, Lupo Rattazzi

Business does not take off, Maire Investments has gone up to 100% of Esperia Aviation Services. Simone Pierangeli new CEO

The helicopters they were not a good investment for the Merlonis (led by Paolo at the head of the Ariston group), the brothers Luca and Lucio Rovati (already owners of Rottapharm), the Roman financier Sigieri Diaz Pallavicini of Victory, Giovanni Malagò and Lupo Rattazziof the Agnelli dynasty. A few weeks ago, in fact, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Esperia Aviation Serviceswhich is chaired by Louis Alfieri operates in private flights with a fleet of five A109 helicopters manufactured by AgustaWestland.

The shareholders have been summoned because the company, controlled for ten years with 81% by Fabrizio Di Amato’s Maire Investments (number one of the listed Maire Tecnimont), has accumulated losses of almost 5 million euros between 2020 and last year, which have eroded the capital. Hence the need to settle the red, through the use of reserves, zeroing and subsequent reconstitution of the capital for 2 million. Which the meeting resolved but with the abstention of all the minority shareholders present, including Merloni Holding (of Paolo Merloni), Lunedes (of her sister Claudia Merloni) and Diaz Pallavicini della Vittoria while Fidim (the Rovati holding company) and Gl Investimenti (joint company between Malagò and Rattazzi).

So Di Amato had to put his wallet alone and now Maire Investments has acquired 100% of Esperia Aviation Services which will most likely try to sell some of its helicopters. With the approval of the 2022 budget Simone Pierangeli has assumed the position of managing director in place of Pierpaolo Cristofori, the manager that Di Amato had chosen because he had a long curriculum including the position of CFO of Terna, after having been CEO of Infracom and having previously worked in BT Italia, Wind, Omnitel-Vodafone and Olivetti .

