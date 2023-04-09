The last three nuclear power plants in Germany are scheduled to go offline next Saturday. Friedrich Merz is annoyed by this. The leader of the Union faction has once again criticized the fact that the danger of a destabilized power grid is still not banned.

CDU party and Union faction leader Friedrich Merz has again criticized the forthcoming shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants in Germany. There is hardly anyone abroad “who understands that Germany is shutting down three safe, CO2-free power generation plants in the biggest energy crisis in decades and is back to coal and gas,” Merz told the Web.de portal at the weekend .

The last three reactors are to be taken off the grid next Saturday. “Then the coalition must ensure that ten million households are supplied with electricity from other energy sources,” said Merz. The CDU chairman criticized that the danger of a destabilized power grid was still not banned.

He attributed the fact that Germany got through the winter well to the mild temperatures and energy savings in industry and households. “But that’s not a path we can take in the long run,” said Merz.

also read

SPD parliamentary group deputy Matthias Miersch, on the other hand, welcomed the final phase-out of nuclear energy. “Nuclear power is a high-risk, expensive technology that produces highly toxic waste for 30,000 generations,” he told the portal. For the German nuclear waste, no repository has been found for a long time. “For this reason alone, it is a matter of common sense not to produce any more nuclear waste and to get out of dirty nuclear power,” says Miersch.

Germany had been preparing for the exit for a long time, said the SPD politician. From his point of view, there is no threat to security of supply: “Up to now, nuclear fans have painted the specter of blackouts on the wall every time a nuclear reactor was shut down. There has never been a supply disruption.”

also read

On April 15, the last three German nuclear power plants Isar 2, Neckarwestheim and Emsland go offline. The operators have already prepared for the decommissioning.