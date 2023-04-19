MES, Dombrovskis “pushes” Italy to ratify

ESM, Dombrovskis “pushes” Italy to ratification

A few weeks from crisis before the Silicon Valley Bank and immediately after Swiss credit the EU Commission runs for cover and revises the rules on banking crises with a particular focus on medium-small institutions. Stated goal of new measures – which aim to preserve financial stability to avoid the risk of contagion – is to avert public bailouts.

“In case of failures of banks must not be the citizens to pay but you cross industry-funded safety nets”“just as deposits must be protected”, said the vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

Which also launched a clear call also to the reform procedure of the MES , defining it “one of the important elements as a backstop to the single resolution fund” of the banks. “The longer the process, the longer we will have to wait for the parachute”, he explained, effectively pushing our country towards ratifies.

Banks focus

Brussels, meanwhile, reiterates that the first line of defense the resources remainand banks must have to cushion possible crises. In line with the current rules, the resolution authorities set, obviously institution by institution, the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (Mr), i.e. the minimum amount of equity and bail-in instruments in each bank’s belly to absorb losses and provide capital under the resolution scenario. The Mrel, underlined by the Commissionis and will remain the first line of defense to ensure that the bank has sufficient internal resources to pay the cost of its failure.

(Ticker)