Mes, European pressing on Italy. Gentiloni: “Ratification not under discussion”

Mes, the pressing of Christine Lagarde arrives: “Italian ratification would be positive”

“The ratification also by Italy of the reform of the European mechanism Of stability i think it would be positive why have a backstop (a safety net, ndr) in case of difficulty would actually be of use to all members who have ratified”. To say it is christine lagarde, questioned precisely on the still missing vote from Italy. While on the proposal of reform of the Covenant Of Stability EU, the number one of the ECB underlined how the ECB welcomes the fact that it aspires to greater national ownership. There is a strong focus on high debt”. And “it aims to create incentives for investment”, he said at the end of the informal Eurogroup in Stockholm, adding also that the central bank of the 19 member states of the European Union “appreciates the fact that it incorporates a stronger application of the rules than the pact precedent and the application is essential”. The new Pact “will obviously be – continues Lagarde – the result of a compromise to be placed as quickly as possible, time is of the essence and we will do everything possible to help in this sense”, he concluded.

