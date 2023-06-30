Home » Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”
Business

Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”

by admin
Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”

Mes, the majority presents a 4-month suspension to the Chamber

“I have heard of differences between the centre-right parties, of internal struggles in the majority… Gentlemen, I give you some bad news in this regard, the centre-right groups have presented the suspensive question pursuant to article 40, paragraph 1, of the Regulation of the room”. Then, the deputy of FdI Andrea Di Giuseppe announced in the Chamber of Deputies, on behalf of the majority, that the request formalized today, is that “not to proceed with the examination of the ac 712 for a period of four months, in the light of the modifications”.

READ ALSO: Sapelli: “Mes mousetrap, Meloni is right. Baffling Giorgetti”

Di Giuseppe (FdI): “The risk of stigma remains”

“The fact remains that using the Mes involves the risk of stigma and loss of bargaining power at European and international level”. In essence, this is one of the main arguments put forward in the Chamber by FdI deputy Andrea Di Giuseppe, the only one to intervene on behalf of the majority, during the general discussion in the Chamber on the ratification of the Mes.

The majority then bases the request for a four-month suspension presented today linking it to the “changes made to the Treaty establishing the Mes, following the recent changes in the international contextof which the Mes would be called to operate considering that it is still awaiting what could be the new rules of the European Stability Pact, the completion of the banking union and the financial safeguard mechanisms”. “It is considered appropriate therefore, proceed with greater insights into the functioning of the Mes given the delicacy of the topics covered”.

See also  Litong Electronics: It is planned to transfer the company's idle buildings and land use rights at No. 152 Zhenfeng East Road, Xushe Town, Yixing City to Wuxi Temag_ Oriental Fortune Net

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

What changes for pensioners from July

Aleph Alpha to complete round of financing with...

Msc, newco hypothesis to take over Italo. Allianz...

Copenhagen Dragon Boat Cultural Festival: Celebrating Chinese Traditions...

The new pension portal is a minimal solution

June Ends with a Strong Rise in the...

IBM, Enrico Cereda’s farewell after 27 years: “I...

More pension from July 1st, 2023: 100,000 pensioners...

Adobe: UK antitrust probe into $20bn Figma acquisition

Title: Leyard’s Spatial Computing: Empowering Thousands of Industries...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy