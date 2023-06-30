Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”

Mes, the majority presents a 4-month suspension to the Chamber

“I have heard of differences between the centre-right parties, of internal struggles in the majority… Gentlemen, I give you some bad news in this regard, the centre-right groups have presented the suspensive question pursuant to article 40, paragraph 1, of the Regulation of the room”. Then, the deputy of FdI Andrea Di Giuseppe announced in the Chamber of Deputies, on behalf of the majority, that the request formalized today, is that “not to proceed with the examination of the ac 712 for a period of four months, in the light of the modifications”.

READ ALSO: Sapelli: “Mes mousetrap, Meloni is right. Baffling Giorgetti”

Di Giuseppe (FdI): “The risk of stigma remains”

“The fact remains that using the Mes involves the risk of stigma and loss of bargaining power at European and international level”. In essence, this is one of the main arguments put forward in the Chamber by FdI deputy Andrea Di Giuseppe, the only one to intervene on behalf of the majority, during the general discussion in the Chamber on the ratification of the Mes.

The majority then bases the request for a four-month suspension presented today linking it to the “changes made to the Treaty establishing the Mes, following the recent changes in the international contextof which the Mes would be called to operate considering that it is still awaiting what could be the new rules of the European Stability Pact, the completion of the banking union and the financial safeguard mechanisms”. “It is considered appropriate therefore, proceed with greater insights into the functioning of the Mes given the delicacy of the topics covered”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

