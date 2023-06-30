Home » Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”
Business

Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”

by admin
Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”

Mes, the majority presents a 4-month suspension to the Chamber

“I have heard of differences between the centre-right parties, of internal struggles in the majority… Gentlemen, I give you some bad news in this regard, the centre-right groups have presented the suspensive question pursuant to article 40, paragraph 1, of the Regulation of the room”. Then, the deputy of FdI Andrea Di Giuseppe announced in the Chamber of Deputies, on behalf of the majority, that the request formalized today, is that “not to proceed with the examination of the ac 712 for a period of four months, in the light of the modifications”.

READ ALSO: Sapelli: “Mes mousetrap, Meloni is right. Baffling Giorgetti”

Di Giuseppe (FdI): “The risk of stigma remains”

“The fact remains that using the Mes involves the risk of stigma and loss of bargaining power at European and international level”. In essence, this is one of the main arguments put forward in the Chamber by FdI deputy Andrea Di Giuseppe, the only one to intervene on behalf of the majority, during the general discussion in the Chamber on the ratification of the Mes.

The majority then bases the request for a four-month suspension presented today linking it to the “changes made to the Treaty establishing the Mes, following the recent changes in the international contextof which the Mes would be called to operate considering that it is still awaiting what could be the new rules of the European Stability Pact, the completion of the banking union and the financial safeguard mechanisms”. “It is considered appropriate therefore, proceed with greater insights into the functioning of the Mes given the delicacy of the topics covered”.

See also  Spot gold fell, and the U.S. market was weak, but FED hawks would not easily bow to the provider FX678

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Drought in the summer of 2023: What are...

Resolution 11 of 06/21/2023 – Adoption of the...

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index Shows Signs of...

Thanks to my parents’ savings ploy, I built...

Mexican Peso Depreciates as Dollar Exchange Rate Falls:...

Super stamp, the cancellation will be gradual: all...

Spain, “Yo soy Elly”: Schlein and the Meloni-style...

Foreclosure, estate and pledge auctions: what really pays...

ECB and rate hike, fear of recession. Urso:...

Auto industry: challenges for suppliers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy