Mes, Meloni gives in to pressure from Brussels. Ratification in the House in June

Also Italy finally has succumbedthe ratification of Mes has been scheduled for end of June at the Camera. The pressing of the EU president from the Leyen are Melons e Giorgetti it went well. Ours was the only country among the 27 not to ratify the stability mechanism. The June 30th the discussion on the ratification of the new treaty will begin in the Montecitorio hall. The conference of group leaders of the House yesterday has scheduled for that date the related bills signed by Luigi Marattin (Iv/Action) and Piero By Luca (PD). However, it is by no means certain that this really entails a yes or a no in the following days or weeks. The two bills – currently being examined by the Foreign Affairs Commission – in 30 days they might come in the Chamber (even without a mandate to the rapporteur) and, at that point, be even sent back with a majority vote.

It should at least be recorded, however – continues il Fatto – to get an idea of ​​the future, in what context does it mature? yesterday’s decision, to which pressing may not be extraneous on partner governance Ue and of Commissionwhile the executive plays the tiring game of changes to the Pnrr and the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. The new form of the former “State-saving fund” should come into operation on 1 January next, also assuming the tasks of “safety network” of the Single fund of resolution on banking crises for around seventy billion. In recent weeks this is the reason with which the pressures have restarted about Italy to close the game, just as the government of Giorgia Melons – very opposed to ratification in the past, as is Matthew Salvini – one finds several open tables at Bruxelles: like the question of the third installment of the Pnrrnow held hostage by the Commission.

