Comments after the sentence of Giorgia Meloni on the Mes Fondo-Salva statiwhich has caused quite a bit of confusion. This is because, in addition to the phrase “As long as I count for something, Italy will not access the Mes, I can sign it in blood”, Meloni essentially opened upon ratification of the instrument on which populism, it must be said, has been marching for years. On joining the Mes, he indicated, “Parliament will discuss”.

“Whether we approve the reform or not – he added – the Mes has never been used by anyone”.

So? Will there be ratification or not? Bewildered by the opposition.

So the secretary of Più Europa Benedetto Della Vedova:

“Meloni makes melina and transforms a serious and delicate passage that awaits Italy into a trick: ratifying the reform of the ESM. Does Meloni want to ratify or not and isolate Italy? That’s the point. Whether you want to sign in blood or something else that won’t ask for funds has nothing to do with the question of ratification”.

And so too Mariastella Gelmini, deputy secretary of Actiondoor to door:

“In the light of President Meloni’s words, it seems that Italy’s posture in Europe is characterized by the desire not to use the Mes and, perhaps, not even to ratify the Treaty. One of the issues that this budget law does not address is health care and when, after the pandemic and faced with high energy costs and inflation – only two billion euros are allocated to the Italian health system, this means cutting. So using the money from the Mes is not a choice, but a necessity. Italians have the right to know what President Meloni intends to do ”.

The news of the position that Giorgia Meloni has taken on the Mes arrived in the late afternoon, with the publication of the recording of the special episode of ‘Door to door’ are Rai1.

For Meloni, the bailout fund is “a thing too useless”.

“But we wonder why the Mes has never been used by anyone? – He insisted – Because the conditionalities are too stringent and because the Mes is a privileged creditor, that is, in the event of difficulty, it is the first to be repaid. So I would like to understand if there is a way for the Mes to be a useful fund and that you don’t risk putting a noose on it”.

Immediate reactions: the sovereigns praise Meloni who said no to the Mes, while from the audience of economists and experts on the case, the contradictions that the Prime Minister ran into are highlighted.

Is Meloni making an about-face instead?

The paper in particular, he thus replies to Giorgia Meloni, indicating “the factual errors” that have emerged from his statements. The great contradiction is all in the title of the article:

“Meloni opens to ratification by pretending to keep the point”

“There are some factual errors: it is not true that no one has resorted to the Mes, five countries have done so; it is not true that the ESM raises interest rates, but lowers them for the simple fact that countries resort to it when there is no one else on the market willing to lend (and from here we understand the nature of a privileged creditor, which moreover, up to now it has protected Italy as a creditor)”.

“But these words – reads the editorial – they serve Meloni to show the voters that he is holding the point while he backs down. Because the substantial reverse, the one that affects the Euro, is this: just a few months ago Meloni said in Parliament ‘our opposition will be total against the reform of the Mes’, now he says that ‘the reform of the Mes is not the big issue’ . He understood intelligently that if you lead a country, when you find yourself in front of a wall, it is better to retreat than to crash”.

The economist Veronica of the Romans publishes the following comment on Meloni’s words on Twitter, writing: “The choice today is 1) to pass for an unreliable country that does not keep its commitments 2) to admit that nonsense has been said about the Mes”.

#Melons on the #Mes " Ita does not log in. I sign in blood." So it just gets confusing. Nothing should be accessed. But only ratify. The current choice is: 1) to pass for an unreliable country that does not keep its commitments; 2) admit that nonsense has been said about Mes.

La questione Mes spiegata da Veronica de Romans

In an article published in La Stampa a few days ago, the economist Veronica de Romans explained the question of the Mes well:

“The ratification of the Mes reform has nothing to do with that pandemic line. In the specific case, the Conte 2 and Draghi governments did very wrong not to activate it. We would have saved about $3 billion in lower interest over a decade. The calculations are from the Ministry of Economy. Giorgetti can easily view them. However, the credit line is still available. It would be good and right to use it in this phase of rising interest rates”.

Again De Romanis, in the published article before Meloni’s words on the Mes:

“The government will make its choices. If you decide not to continue using it, the cost in terms of higher interest expense would be paid by Italian citizens. Instead, not ratifying the ESM reform means making all Europeans pay a cost”.

“The Mechanism – continued the economist – it would also have the ability to intervene in the event of banking crises and the resources would complement those of the single resolution fund. This would make it possible to block financial contagion by creating a sort of safety net (backstop). Such an intervention would be especially valuable for countries with high public debt, just like ours”.

In a moment, we add, in which the anxiety for the debt and for the Italian BTPs has exploded again, with a ecb who decided to pull the plug, albeit gradually, on the 2015 QE-Quantitative easing euro-saving program launched by the former ECB president and former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to shield the euro area from speculation, protecting it from another possible sovereign debt crisis. And the one with which the ECB has become a sort of bad bank, with the inflated balance sheet of bonds throughout the Eurozone, BTPs in the first place: an instrument, that of QE, which is no longer usable, in the face of inflation which, in blockade, forces the Eurotower to continue being hawkish on rates. And to demonstrate its determination to shut down the price war boom by launching the opposite of QE, i.e. with il QT-Quantitative Tightening.

The story of the ECB bazookas APP and PEPP

This means that, without the saving work of the ECB, not only will Italian paper no longer be purchased by Frankfurt, but it will also start to be sold.

It is not for nothing that such a prospect, combined with the criticisms that came from the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto (but not only) made the rates of 10-year BTPs jump to a value higher than greece bonds, while the Treasury would be working on some sort of Autarkic BTP (idea of ​​the League) blinda-Italiaaimed at channeling the savings of Italian households towards the acquisition of public debt and BTPs.

Of course, there is the new tool that Christine Lagarde’s ECB launched in July, known in technical terms as an anti-fragmentation tool for the euro area and, in the specific case of Italy, as anti-spread BTP saver shield: it’s the TPIwhich however was immediately welcomed by the markets with considerable skepticism.

So he writes meanwhile Carlo Cottarelli on Twittereconomist and director of theObservatory on Public Accountsformer Commissioner for the Review of Public Expenditure and before that Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund, commenting on the words of Giorgia Meloni on the Mes:

Melons today: “Italy will never take the MES; I sign it in blood.” Well, the “health” ESM expires on 12/31 so… The “normal” one is for countries in crisis and we are not. But reverse on the reform: “it’s not a big issue” (eh, I’ve been saying it for 3 years). Great is the confusion under heaven

Meloni today: "Italy will never take the ESM; I sign it in blood". Well, the "health" ESM expires on 12/31 so… The "normal" one is for countries in crisis and we are not. But he reverses the reform: "it's not a big issue" (eh, I've been saying this for 3 years). The confusion under the sky is great

Mes-phobia: Bankitalia answers the doubts

Without any doubt, that of the Mes-Salva Stati Fund has been confirmed in recent years as one of the hottest issues that have divided Italy.

It was 2020, at a time when the minister of the economy was Roberto Gualtieri, that the hashtag appeared on Twitter #NoMesNoTroika , confirming a sort of Mes-phobia that has always terrified Italians.

Understanding the Mes in 10 questions and answers

Also in 2020, the EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni invited the use of the Mes instead and BG Saxo explained what it consisted of the tool, in a detailed analysis.

At the beginning of December of this year, Formiche.net interviewed Ignazio Angeloni, economist and former member of the supervisory board of the ECB, which explained why, in his opinion, Italy should embrace the Mes:

“An opportunity opens up for this government – he underlined Angeloni in the interview with Gianluca Zapponini – proceed to the ratification and simultaneously obtain the certification. With the Stability Pact still suspended and assuming that the budget law goes through with the substantial assent of the European Commission, the latter should be obtainable. ESM precautionary guarantee paves the way for the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transaction: the so-called anti-spread bazooka launched by Mario Draghi in 2012. More solid tool than Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) introduced by ECB President Lagarde in July”.

But all that talk of sovereignty?

Thus replied theex exponent of the ECB Angeloni:

“The financial sovereignty of a country like ours cannot be decreed: it is achieved with a responsible economic and financial policy that convinces investors and, behind them, the European institutions to which we belong and which, also in our interest, exercise supervision over the stability of the euro. This government had raised some doubts at the time of the elections, but the responsible line taken by President Meloni so far seems to have mitigated those uncertainties. The spread on Italian securities has gradually decreased since September. An important but still fragile progress (the interview with Ignazio Gentiloni dates back to before the announcements of the ECB that made the spread soar). A Mes certification would secure those results and guarantee others. For this government it would be a master stroke ”.

Bankitalia has dedicated an in-depth analysis to the thorny question of the Mes.

Among the explanations given, the one to the question: “Is it true that the ESM is of no use to Italy and that it even damages it?” so Palazzo Koch responded:

“The ESM is not a useless body and, of course, it does not harm our country; it serves Italy as much as any other country in the euro area. The ESM mitigates the contagion risks associated with possible crises in a euro area country, risks that materialized in the past and had serious repercussions on our country (as happened, for example, starting in 2010 with the crisis in Greece). The presence of the ESM reduces the probability of a sovereign default, at least for the countries whose difficulties are temporary and can be solved with loans or credit lines (for the others, nothing changes).

“With the reform allowing the ESM to act as a backstop to the Single Resolution Fund, the ESM would also help to contain the risks of contagion related to possible banking crises of systemic importance – reads again on the Bankitalia website – As regards Italy specifically, the refinancing of our country’s high public debt it can take place in a more orderly manner and at lower costs if conditions on the financial markets remain relaxed”.