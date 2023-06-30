Home » Mes Meloni’s weapon on EU tables: what does he want to achieve. Derby with Salvini
Mes Meloni's weapon on EU tables: what does he want to achieve. Derby with Salvini

Mes Meloni's weapon on EU tables: what does he want to achieve. Derby with Salvini

Forza Italia supports the position of the postponed government even if the membership of the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi in the Ppe embarrasses Antonio Tajani and the Azzurri

A game of chess, where you have to stay calm and think carefully about the next move. This is the key to understanding yesterday’s words in Parliament by the prime minister Giorgia Meloni on the Mes (“Error to bring him to the Chamber now”) and on the day when a very delicate European Council begins in which the Prime Minister intends to do battle on various fronts.

The leader of Brothers of Italy he knows he has a very powerful weapon in hand, the ratification of the State-saving Fund must take place in all the countries of the Union (only Italy is missing) and is therefore a sort of bargaining chip that Meloni wants to use to play other games with the European Commission and with the other EU member states, Germany and France in the lead. Taking time, postponing everything to September or probably even beyond (as he had anticipated ad Affaritaliani.it a few days ago Marco Osanto, president of the FdI of the Finance Commission of the Chamber) serves the premier to snatch some results on other very delicate tables. In the first place there is the immigration front with the landings that continue and will continue in the summer and on which, beyond the words, there is still no concrete step forward from Europe.

