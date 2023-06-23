Mes, Salvini: “The public debt is better”. And Schlein: “The issue of credibility”

Mes, it’s still a political clash. Salvini reiterates his opposition. And the opposition attacks

They don’t stop controversy around the Mesthe European Stability Mechanism established by an intergovernmental treaty, outside the legal framework of the EU, in 2012. Its fundamental function is to grant, under precise conditions, financial assistance to member countries which – despite having a sustainable public debt – find temporary difficulties in obtaining financing on the market. TO

On the one hand, the Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he reiterated his opposition to the use of the Mes: “I do not think there is a need to put oneself in the hands of foreign funds and foreign subjects also because 600,000 Italians have subscribed to treasury bills for more than 18 billion euros in recent days: therefore I I prefer that Italian infrastructures, Italian schools be built by asking the Italians for money and so the debt remains Italian“.

More cautious though Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. Speaking at the 52nd National Conference of Young Entrepreneurs of Confindutria, underway in Rapallo, Urso underlined that the government has already said that “it will defer to the decisions of Parliament, I am very respectful of the political forces expressed there, therefore I defer to their will “.

Mes, Schlein: “Topic of the country’s international credibility for the commitments made”

