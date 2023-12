ROMA – The Chamber says no to the reform of Mes. The House rejected the bill to ratify the treaty: 72 votes in favour, 184 against, 44 abstentions. The majority is split: no Lega e Brothers of Italy, Forza Italia he abstains. Favorable vote from Pd, Più Europa, IV and Action. He rejoices Matteo Salvini: “Parliament rejects the ESM: Italian pensioners and workers will not risk paying for the bailout of foreign banks”.

